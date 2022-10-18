Austin Wheelock

Austin Wheelock

OSWEGO COUNTY — Austin Wheelock has been chosen to succeed Michael Treadwell as the executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc., and will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.

“We want to congratulate Austin on becoming the next executive director for OOC and CEO of the COIDA,” Treadwell said in a press release. “He knows the area, the businesses and the elected officials well. He’s ready for this next challenge.”

Recommended for you