OSWEGO COUNTY — Austin Wheelock has been chosen to succeed Michael Treadwell as the executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc., and will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.
“We want to congratulate Austin on becoming the next executive director for OOC and CEO of the COIDA,” Treadwell said in a press release. “He knows the area, the businesses and the elected officials well. He’s ready for this next challenge.”
Wheelock, who has been with the company for 16 years, is the current deputy director and has already begun training with Treadwell, who has held the job since 1983, for his new position.
“It’s been a great start already,” Wheelock said. “I have met many of the key stakeholders. … It’s great to get out and meet people and let them know, ‘We are here working for you.’”
OOC began its search for a new executive director earlier this year with a nationwide search lead by The Next Move Group, which worked alongside a search committee of representatives of the OOC Board of Directors, the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency and Oswego County Legislature, according to a press release.
Wheelock was hired for the position after beating out around 20 other candidates. He said the committee did a great job with the search, but “not just because (he) got” the position.
“It makes me feel more confident in myself in knowing that I came through as the person they wanted after they did that search,” Wheelock said. “I am ready to move forward and do the best we can do here.”
Originally from Preble, New York, Wheelock “fell in love” with economic development while in college at Alfred State. After getting his master’s in urban planning from the University at Buffalo, he started working at OOC in 2006.
“Every day is a little bit different,” Wheelock said. “In this job we do anything and everything to help facilitate economic growth.”
As executive director, Wheelock will communicate directly with partners and stakeholders of the company, government officials and the public to attract businesses to the area and plan economic incentive programs.
He will also manage the daily operations of OOC, which is part of his dual role as CEO of the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency.
Looking forward, Wheelock said one thing he is most excited about is the development of the Micron facility in Clay. The semiconductor manufacturing plant is predicted to bring 50,000 jobs to the region over the next two decades between construction and full-time employees after its completion.
“I am really happy to say … there’s been an optimistic outlook on the future of Oswego County and a lot of that has to do with the conversations around Micron,” Wheelock said. “We want to try and capture as much of that (economic opportunity) in the county as possible. I think that we have a great chance in front of us to tackle the opportunities from Micron and other companies. … The scope of this project coming to central New York does not happen even once in a lifetime.”
Wheelock will continue to work closely with Treadwell over the next few months “to ensure a smooth transition” before stepping into the role of executive director at the beginning of the new year.
“I think the thing I am most looking forward to is working with the staff we have here,” Wheelock said. “I’m really excited to roll up my sleeves and be a part of it.”
