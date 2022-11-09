NEW YORK STATE — As of the most recent update at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday, here are the latest numbers for local and state midterm elections from Tuesday night. All state positions feature numbers from both the New York State Board of Elections and Oswego County Board of Elections, while positions throughout Oswego County are strictly from the county’s Board of Elections.
There are some known claimed victories and concessions, including Gov. Kathy Hochul claiming victory. Lee Zeldin’s concession came early Wednesday afternoon.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney claimed victory late Tuesday night, but it wasn’t until Wednesday morning that Steven Holden conceeded. In the 22nd District, Brandon Williams claimed victory, yet Francis Conole had not released any concession statement.
As of press time, neither candidate in the 50th Senate District race had claimed victory or conceeded due to how close the races were.
These results are still unofficial.
Governor
New York State
Total votes: 5,672,327
Kathy C. Hochul / Antonio Delgado (D, WOR): 52.16% (2,958,664)
Lee Zeldin / Alison Esposito (R, C): 47.01% (2,666,840)
Write-in: 0.17% (9,524)
Oswego County
Total votes: 39,296
Hochul / Delgado: 12,750
Zeldin / Esposito: 26,485
Write-in: 61
Comptroller
New York State
Total votes: 5,672,214
Thomas P. DiNapoli (D, WOR): 55.00% (3,119,605)
Paul Rodriguez (R, C): 41.91% (2,377,371)
Write-in: 0.06% (3,200)
Oswego County
Total votes: 38,629
DiNapoli: 14,369
Rodriguez: 24,253
Write-in: 7
Attorney General
New York State
Total votes: 5,672,226
Letitia A. James (D, WOR): 52.66% (2,986,772)
Michael Henry (R, C): 44.78% (2,540,194)
Write-in: 0.06% (3,438)
Oswego County
Total votes: 38,671
James: 13,092
Henry: 23,484
Write-in: 7
U.S. Senator
New York State
Total votes: 5,677,031
Charles E. Schumer (D, WOR): 55.05% (3,125,137)
Joe Pinion (R, C): 42.54% (2,415,191)
Diane Sare (LaRouche): 0.45% (25, 478)
Write-in: 0.08 (4,369)
Oswego County
Total votes: 38,983
Schumer: 14,488
Pinion: 24,250
Sare: 231
Write-in: 13
Supreme Court (5th Judicial District) [Vote for 4]
New York State
Total votes: 1,368,278
David Murad (D): 10.63% (145,388)
Christina Cagnina (D): 9.24% (124,443)
Charles A. Keller (D): 8.84% (120,980)
John W. Dillon (D): 9.12% (124,768)
Kevin P. Kuehner (R, C): 13.00% (177,944)
Julie Grow Denton (R, C): 13.55% (185,418)
Mark Rose (R, C): 13.05% (178,501)
William F. Ramseier (R, C): 12.26% (167,791)
Write-in: 0.02% (270)
Oswego County
Total votes: 144,929
Murad: 12,437
Keller: 11,144
Cagnina: 11,523
Dillon: 11,440
Kuehner: 24,474
Denton: 24,837
Rose: 24,312
Ramseier: 23,746
Write-in: 16
U.S. Representative (NY-22)
New York State
Total votes: 265,318
Francis Conole (D): 48.39% (128,393)
Brandon M. Williams (R, C): 49.61% (131,613)
Write-in: 0.06% (150)
Oswego County
Total votes: 128
Conole: 26
Williams: 102
Write-in: 0
U.S. Representative (NY-24)
New York State
Total votes: 277,763
Steven Holden (D): 33.01% (91,703)
Claudia Tenney (R, C): 64.05% (177,901)
Write-in: 0.06% (164)
Oswego County
Total votes: 38,565
Holden: 12,622
Tenney: 25,915
Write-in: 28
State Senate (49th District)
New York State
Total votes: 104,600
Mark C. Walczyk (R, C): 78.74% (82,366)
Write-in: 0.36% (378)
Oswego County
Total votes: 8,137
Walczyk: 8,113
Write-in: 24
State Senate (50th District)
New York State
Total votes: 122,225
John W. Mannion (D, WOR): 48.97% (59,849)
Rebecca Shiroff (R, C): 49.29% (60,245)
Write-in: 0.02% (30)
Oswego County
Total votes: 28,884
Mannion: 10,517
Shiroff: 18,361
Write-in: 6
State Assembly (120th District)
New York State
Total votes: 45,763
William A. Barclay (R, C): 80.58% (36,877)
Write-in: 0.43% (196)
Oswego County
Total votes: 31,914
Barclay: 31,735
Write-in: 179
Oswego County Surrogate Judge
Total votes: 31,229
Spencer J. Ludington (R, C): 31,083
Write-in: 146
Oswego County Sheriff
Total votes: 31,280
Don Hilton (R, C): 31,049
Write-in: 231
Constantia Town Justice [Vote for 2]
Total votes: 2,567
Stephen T. Pelon (R): 1,306
Mark D. Simpson (R): 1,255
Write-in: 6
Hannibal Town Councilman
Total votes: 152
Write-in: 152
Hastings Town Justice
Total votes: 2,765
Allison Lynn Pardee (R): 2,751
Write-in: 14
Hastings Town Councilman
Total votes: 2,714
Richard Waldron (R): 2,696
Write-in: 18
Mexico Town Clerk
Total votes: 1,629
Nicole Wild (R): 1,624
Write-in: 5
Minetto Town Councilman
Total votes: 148
Write-in: 148
New Haven Town Councilman
Total votes: 922
Mary E. Curcio (R): 888
Write-in: 34
Palermo Town Councilman
Total votes: 439
Robert E. Bishman (Working For You): 435
Write-in: 4
Redfield Town Supervisor
Total votes: 194
Matthew G. Tompkins (R): 193
Write-in: 1
Redfield Town Councilman
Total votes: 189
Terry C. Harlander (R): 186
Write-in: 3
Richland Town Supervisor
Total votes: 1,547
Kern A. Yerdon (R): 1,541
Write-in: 6
Richland Town Councilman
Total votes: 1,500
Donna Gilson (R): 1,485
Write-in: 15
Volney Town Clerk
Total votes: 1,704
Michelle A. Vant (R): 1,702
Write-in: 2
Volney Town Justice [Vote for 2]
Total votes: 3,283
Kelvin K. Kio (R): 1,577
James A. Aluzzi (R): 1,702
Write-in: 4
West Monroe Town Justice
Total votes: 66
Write-in: 66
Village of Pulaski Trustee [Vote for 2]
Total votes: 1,010
Alan J. Engelbrekt (R): 454
Scott Pello (R): 319
Write in: 237
Proposition 1:
New York State
Total votes: 5,671,620
Yes: 59.04% (3,348,699)
No: 28.83% (1,634,582)
Oswego County
Total votes: 37,119
Yes: 18,597
No: 18,522
