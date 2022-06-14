Beacon Hotel will rebrand with office space and extended stay suites
OSWEGO — A charming landmark in the Franklin Square District in Oswego, the Beacon Hotel is rich in classic architecture with a modern flair that’s been installed over the years.
The building is perfectly placed along West Bridge Street, which runs right through the heart of the city’s downtown and a stone’s throw away from the waterfront of Lake Ontario.
It once served as a hub for the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternity, for nearly 60 years. Running from 2011 until now, it is what some would boast to be their top of the list pick of places to stay when they travel to Oswego.
Now, new ideas are underway for the idealistic retreat.
“This August, the Beacon Hotel will undergo a transformation as it starts a new chapter in its service to area visitors,” hotel ownership said last week in a press release.
Local developer and Beacon Hotel owner Atom Avery said the small town business many use to take respite will become more than just a weekend getaway. It’s for a changing crowd, but also for a changing clientele. This is especially true in a world where COVID-19 has caused an upheaval and now, a long road to recovery.
Avery purchased the Beacon in 2010 and reopened the building in 2011 to what it is today, and of course, what it will be in the next few months.
It’s not the difficulty some would think might hit the industry in the recovery. Since a lot of businesses were shuttered, it’s been a breath of fresh air into the lungs of lodging in most places, with people antsy to travel here and there. On the flipside, unemployment rates hit numbers not seen since the recession in 2009. Now businesses are floundering for new hires.
“It’s just become more difficult to hire people consistently,” Avery said. “COVID has changed a lot. Getting help definitely was one of the number one reasons why we decided to go a little bit in a different direction.”
That different direction will open up a whole new world to a changing workforce, as well as a transient one. The hotel is in the dawn of a rebranding. The Beacon Office Space and Executive Suites is coming soon.
Workers, travelers and others visiting Oswego for a long period of time will have the option for an extended stay, defined as more than 30 days. It opens the window for opportunity here in a growing population of nurses, doctors, plant workers and even those from SUNY Oswego. But what is new and perhaps less common in the area is rentable office space fashioned from existing rooms on the first floor.
“We’re going to have six available offices and then (customers) will coshare the conference room,” Avery said. “The Beacon will supply a receptionist from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.”
Actual rooms will be on the second floor. In addition to the six office spaces, the first floor will also come equipped with a laundry room and shared kitchen area, basically everything needed for the long-term lodger.
The Beacon Hotel is by no means hurting for business. The move will expand on the influx of customers that already exists, while building a solid space for people in transit and even the stir-crazy remote employee looking to end their disconnect.
“Business travel and leisure travel is 100 percent back. It’s like every weekend we are booked,” Avery said. “It’s not a broken business model. We’re just changing it.”
Avery explained selling the hotel was an option, but he decided to ultimately refine his business strategy and keep the hotel, despite some offers that came through, noting the aesthetically pleasing building.
The hotel will not undo that charm during the renovations. Simplicity for the customer writing up their reports, having meetings or just looking for a place to jot down some free flowing ideas will be added, with all the convenience of an office space.
For now, the Beacon Hotel will go on with business as usual through July and HarborFest, easily one of Oswego’s biggest attractions. It will shut down in August before a grand reopening in the fall.
Customers who had reservations from Aug.1 and further received a 90-day notice to make other arrangements. Most were regulars that were sad, but understood times change.
“It’s bittersweet for everyone,” Avery said “We’ve been doing this for 11 years. We’re rethinking how we do business.”
