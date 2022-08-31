Waterslide

A look down the waterslide at the Lake Ontario Water Park, which is currently anticipating a December 2022 opening, according to Vice President of Sales and Marketing for American Resort Management Geoffrey Reeds.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — Owners of an indoor water park currently under construction in Oswego have given an update on its progress, as well as expectations for the highly anticipated project.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing for American Resort Management Geoffrey Reeds said “things are moving along,” and that “it’s a process,” but the park’s completion is edging toward a December 2022 opening.

Recommended for you