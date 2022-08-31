A look down the waterslide at the Lake Ontario Water Park, which is currently anticipating a December 2022 opening, according to Vice President of Sales and Marketing for American Resort Management Geoffrey Reeds.
OSWEGO — Owners of an indoor water park currently under construction in Oswego have given an update on its progress, as well as expectations for the highly anticipated project.
Vice President of Sales and Marketing for American Resort Management Geoffrey Reeds said “things are moving along,” and that “it’s a process,” but the park’s completion is edging toward a December 2022 opening.
Delays due to COVID-19 and inspections that needed to take place pushed the project back several times. But this time could be it.
“It’s a process with everything that exists between labor and access to equipment, supplies and those things,” Reeds said. “They’ve made it a challenge to hold original timelines. But, we’re still anticipating it to be open before year’s end and looking forward to bringing it to fruition.”
The Lake Ontario Water Park, or Splash, is nestled in the Clarion Hotel on East First Street, overlooking the Oswego River and the city’s hypnotizing downtown region, which has been properly revamped with Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
This indoor waterpark is also one of those projects, and Reeds is expecting it to bring great things for the community, especially for the marketplace and continued economic development.
“It’s always nice to see the private and public sector coming together for any type of economic progress,” Reeds said. “It’s pretty obvious that (one) of the impacts that (is) positive for Oswego and the county is job creation.”
And jobs it will bring. Reeds said between hospitality positions at the waterpark, lifeguards and other staff, the park will employ nearly 60 to 70 people in its peak season. Other positions include party planners and a sales team.
In addition, Splash’s prime location will allow for some enhancements for surrounding businesses and the experiences brought to those who patronize them. Reeds hinted at possible packages to include area businesses in addition to the waterpark.
“You’ve got between Best Western Plus, the Clarion and then all the functional space that is there,” Reeds said. “This is an additional enhancement for not just hotel guests, not just day trippers, but our overall goal would be to get people to come in and take in Oswego as a collective.”
Leveraging the many businesses in the vicinity will help build what Reeds referred to as a suggested itinerary for guests and those who come to explore Oswego. And of course, the finer detail points to the tax generation.
“When people are coming in for something like that, they’re not just going to spend dollars in the complex. They’re going to fill the cars up with gas at local stations,” Reeds said. “ They’re going to visit local restaurants and other attractions.”
Reeds said even though the waterpark is “awesome,” it doesn’t mean guests are bound to stay put for hours on end, and the exploration is heavily encouraged. He said it’s really a “win-win situation.”
It’s also a win for the average business person and corporate office looking for more than just a board meeting, but some fun as well, and it’s exciting for everyone.
“We’re really excited to get it open,” Reeds said. “Hopefully, the waterpark would be a good enhancement to a meeting planner, and their decision making between whether to hold it in Oswego, Syracuse or Albany.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.