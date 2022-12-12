OSWEGO — On Sunday — 33 years, 11 months and 20 days after the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killed two SUNY Oswego students — family and friends woke to the news the accused bomb maker was finally in U.S. custody.
The New York-bound flight had left London on Dec. 21, 1988, before exploding less than an hour later over Lockerbie, Scotland.
The bombing, one of the worst terror attacks in American history, killed 270 people. Among the victims were Colleen Brunner and Lynne Hartunian, a junior and senior at SUNY Oswego. They were on their way home for Christmas after a semester abroad in London. By coincidence, 35 Syracuse University students were also on the flight.
Richard Hartunian, brother of Lynne Hartunian, said that he and his sister Patricia greeted the news Sunday with mixed emotions.
“We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice and understand that’s the best that can happen for us,” he said. “Unfortunately, none of the victims will ever come home to their loved ones.”
Richard Hartunian spent two decades as a federal prosecutor and served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York until retiring in 2017 and entering private practice.
Given his career with the Department of Justice, he said he knew that criminal investigations often take a long time and can be frustrating for victims who wonder if people have forgotten what happened to their loved ones. He was also keenly aware that career law enforcement officials assigned to such cases pursue them relentlessly regardless of the passage of time.
“I’m actually feeling quite thankful to my former colleges at DOJ and to the agents who continue on the case, many of whom I’m sure weren’t around or maybe even born when it occurred over three decades ago,” he said.
He said the news came at a particularly raw moment because their mother, Joanne, who advocated for victims of terrorism in the years after the bombing, died last year.
“I understand the professional side of it, but the personal side remains painful, remains an open wound,” he said.
Kristin Usaitis and Janette Hausler were seniors at SUNY Oswego in 1988. They were friends with Brunner and Lynne Hartunian and roomed together during their semester in London – Usaitis with Brunner and Hausler with Lynne Hartunian.
Usaitis, who lives in Virginia, was leaving the gym Sunday morning when she noticed a text message chain on her phone that included college friends saying to check the news.
“I wouldn’t consider it closure, I don’t look at it that way,” she said. “There’s a relief there that the U.S. never gave up, and I hope this guy is punished.”
Usaitis said the news was surprising — she had long wondered who made the bomb — but mostly brought back memories of her friends.
“They were both so special,” she said. “They were just beautiful people.”
Brunner, 20, and Lynne Hartunian, 21, were communication majors. Brunner was from Hamburg, near Buffalo, and the youngest of eight children. She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Chi sorority and worked in the college admissions office.
“She just was such a positive energy,” Hausler said. “When she came into the room, you felt it.”
Hausler was sorority sisters with Brunner, who had never traveled abroad before and was excited for the semester in London. She said Brunner was smart, curious and very funny with a great wit.
Lynne Hartunian was from Schenectady, the youngest of three siblings. She worked as a teaching assistant and did some modeling part-time. She hadn’t decided on a career path but was considering a career in broadcast journalism as well as going to graduate school.
Hausler said she and Lynne Hartunian was intellectually curious and cared deeply about her family. The pair had talked about going to London since their freshman year.
When the study abroad program ended in late November the women decided to backpack across Europe.
Usaitis said she and Hausler were supposed to travel solo, but they ended up on the same flight to Spain with Brunner and Lynne Hartunian. They went out and had such a good time that they decided to travel together, she said.
The group visited several countries over the next few weeks.
“We had a wonderful three weeks of traveling around together,” Usaitis said. “It was fantastic.”
As Christmas neared, Usaitis and Hausler planned to stay in Europe through the holidays.
“And it just so happened Lynne and Colleen wanted to go back to be with their families for Christmas and they took that flight,” Hausler said. “We said goodbye and they never made it home.”
Looking back, Hausler said what is most important to her is that she was lucky enough to have known Brunner and Lynne Hartunian.
Dec. 21 is a difficult day for both women. Usaitis said that on the anniversary of the bombing she plans to visit the Pan Am Flight 103 Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery as she does most years. She likes to walk to the memorial and walk around the cemetery on that day.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of them,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.