Hartunian and Brunner

Lynne Hartunian, left, and Colleen Brunner pose during the semester abroad they spent in Europe during the fall of 1988. The SUNY Oswego students were among 270 people killed when their New York-bound flight from London exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO  — On Sunday — 33 years, 11 months and 20 days after the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 killed two SUNY Oswego students — family and friends woke to the news the accused bomb maker was finally in U.S. custody.

The New York-bound flight had left London on Dec. 21, 1988, before exploding less than an hour later over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Recommended for you