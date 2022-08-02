OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted to approve additional fuel funds for the city’s vehicles during a committee meeting Monday night.
The council approved a request from the city Commissioner of Public Works and Parks and Recreation Timothy Rice asking for an additional $300,000 to fuel the city’s vehicles for the rest of the year. Common Council President Robert Corradino explained the unpredictable increase in fuel costs have exhausted the current funds for gas.
“We’re all feeling the pain at the pump, even the city of Oswego,” Corradino said.
The current national average price for gas is $4.18 a gallon for regular fuel, according to data from the American Automotive Association (AAA). New York’s average price for regular sits at $4.50 gallon, nearly 32 cents above the national average. In Oswego County, drivers are paying close to 42 cents more at the pump, having to pay out $4.60.
The highest recorded average for regular unleaded fuel was $5.04 on June 14, according to AAA. Drivers fueling up in the Watertown-Fort Drum are currently paying the most out of anyone in the state with regular costing $4.71 per gallon on average, data stated.
But within recent weeks, prices have been on a downward trend. The national average is down nearly 14 cents from last week, but experts say an uptick in demand could end the short-lived relief.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
In other business, the Common Council approved a request from Rice to authorize the city chamberlain to release funds from the Ice Rink Capital Reserves to conduct necessary repairs on the city’s ice rinks. Corradino said the rinks are in need of some minor electrical work to replace some panels.
Last, Corradino announced the passing of former city director of code enforcement Jim Bell, 52, who died Sunday night. The Common Council observed a moment of silence prior to the start of the administrative segment.
“Not only was he a great employee for the city of Oswego, but he was a contractor, an exceptional builder, a man that was very talented,” Corradino said. “And more importantly, he was a good father and a good friend.”
