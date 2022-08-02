OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted to approve additional fuel funds for the city’s vehicles during a committee meeting Monday night.

The council approved a request from the city Commissioner of Public Works and Parks and Recreation Timothy Rice asking for an additional $300,000 to fuel the city’s vehicles for the rest of the year. Common Council President Robert Corradino explained the unpredictable increase in fuel costs have exhausted the current funds for gas.

