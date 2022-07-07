Peaceful reproductive rights protest held in Oswego, with participants marching from City Hall to Oswego Hospital
OSWEGO — A peaceful protest in support of reproductive rights was held in Oswego on Wednesday in light of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Participants gathered at City Hall, carrying signs with sayings such as “Girls just want to have fundamental human rights” and “Women’s rights are human rights.” About 30 people came to the event, organized by Cher Cuomo.
Cuomo said that the turnout was more than she anticipated, and was glad that word spread through social media about the protest.
“This is a lot more than I was expecting,” Cuomo said. “I was just thinking it would be a few close friends and (me), just kind of sitting with our community to show our solidarity and support, but this is absolutely phenomenal. Oswego always has surprises.”
Cuomo said that she decided to hold the protest because she wanted Oswego to have a voice in the matter.
“I noticed it’s been really quiet in Oswego,” Cuomo said. “I haven’t heard any statements made from the mayor or any of our big organizations that represent our community. I also just got my initial certification to be a social studies teacher, so I want to be able to voice to the students and the youths that even though we’re in New York and we might have codified laws, we need to speak out for our community as a nation.”
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, federal protection of abortion ended, leaving abortion laws up to individual states. In some states abortion bans immediately went into effect following the decision, while some have trigger laws that will ban abortion within 30 days of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Other states, like New York, have laws in place to protect the right to have an abortion.
Cuomo said she hopes that the protest will help the people of Oswego to use their voice and speak out, but also to consider what overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for local communities.
“My hope with this is for people in Oswego to realize that we do have a voice, even though laws will be codified in New York,” Cuomo said. “We might be quote-unquote safe, but we need to speak out for women in states as close as Ohio, who will no longer have the right to choose what they’d like to do with their reproductive health. I hope it helps us realize what this could mean for our local communities. If an influx were to happen at Oswego reproductive centers, how are we going to respond to that? Will we be here for our women, or will we be turning a cold shoulder?”
Cuomo was with a friend when she learned Roe v. Wade had been overturned, and the two of them sat in silence at the news. Cuomo said that her friend felt anxious and nervous about returning to the town where they live, which would be celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision.
“We stopped talking and we just sat there for a little bit to realize that this was actually happening. …We just sat to understand how we’re going to deal with this anxiety and what we could do,” Cuomo said.
The crowd of protesters on Wednesday marched from City Hall to Oswego Hospital, chanting as they walked on the sidewalk. Multiple cars driving by offered support, honking and cheering them on.
After arriving at the hospital, participants shared their personal experiences and voiced their opinions and support for reproductive rights. Tarin Campanella spoke to the group while holding her son.
“We’ve heard a lot of facts about abortions, how they can save lives and how they can prevent a lot of emotional and physical [trauma] and just trauma in general, and those are all great reasons and I support every single one of them,” Campanella said. “There’s one more reason I want to talk about today, and that’s the reason of, I don’t care why you want an abortion. … If you want an abortion, you deserve a safe abortion.”
Campanella said that abortion bans don’t stop abortions from happening, rather they prevent safe abortions, resulting in death. She believes in the right to choose when it comes to reproductive rights.
“I love babies, this is my baby,” Campanella said, referring to her son. “I chose to have him when I was ready to have a baby. But if I wasn’t ready to have a baby, I had every right to not have that baby.”
Before walking back to City Hall, Cuomo urged participants to keep speaking out and to keep in mind those who are impacted by the court decision.
“Our Supreme Court has taken away the right to choice on a national level, and we once again need to be louder,” Cuomo said. “We need to be stronger and we cannot forget this.”
