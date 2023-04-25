Aiden Carter honored

Aiden Carter (center in suit and tie) poses with his family after being given the framed Liberty Award. From left: his father Joshua Carter, his mother, Deborah Carter, Aiden Carter, and his sister, Gwendolyn (holding the framed award), next to State Sen. John Mannion at far right. Second row from left: Fulton common councilors Dan Farfaglia and Doug Chapman.

 Randy Pellis photo

FULTON —  State Sen. John Mannion last week honored a Volney teen who, along with his father, acted to save the life of a car crash victim.

Aiden Carter was 13 last Sept. 1 when the car just ahead of and to the left of his father’s on State Route 481 suddenly, with no warning and for no apparent reason, veered violently to the right, crossing from the left lane over the right onto the shoulder and then at high speed head-on into a bridge abutment.

