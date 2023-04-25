Aiden Carter (center in suit and tie) poses with his family after being given the framed Liberty Award. From left: his father Joshua Carter, his mother, Deborah Carter, Aiden Carter, and his sister, Gwendolyn (holding the framed award), next to State Sen. John Mannion at far right. Second row from left: Fulton common councilors Dan Farfaglia and Doug Chapman.
FULTON — State Sen. John Mannion last week honored a Volney teen who, along with his father, acted to save the life of a car crash victim.
Aiden Carter was 13 last Sept. 1 when the car just ahead of and to the left of his father’s on State Route 481 suddenly, with no warning and for no apparent reason, veered violently to the right, crossing from the left lane over the right onto the shoulder and then at high speed head-on into a bridge abutment.
The impact spun the car halfway around in flames, leaving it off the road facing the oncoming northbound traffic.
Aiden’s father, Joshua Carter, an Air National Guardsman, immediately slammed on his brakes, left instructions with Aiden to call 9-1-1 for help, bolted from his car and ran to the crash to get whatever victims were in that wreck out and to safety.
“I noticed that the engine block was on fire,” Joshua Carter recalled, “so I tried to open up the door and windows, but the windows and doors were all locked. I heard moaning inside the car. I knew there was a driver, but I couldn’t see anything else because of the smoke. A couple other people pulled over to help. Now three or four people were trying to get into the car. None of us could.”
Joshua Carter said he grabbed a rock and broke the rear driver’s side window to see who else was in there.
“I poked my head in and saw there was only a driver, but now the top three or four inches of the car were filled with a white, acrid smoke, and now there’s flames inside the car,” he said. “So, I smashed the driver’s window and checked the driver for traumatic brain injury and a couple other things, but because the car’s on fire we’ve got to get him out.”
The driver was conscious, and Joshua Carter and a couple of other people started to get the driver out of the car.
Aiden Carter notified the group that help was on its way.
According to Mannion’s press release, “As the car burned, Aiden moved the driver to a safer location three times before the ambulance arrived. His heroic actions helped save the driver’s life and demonstrated his extraordinary bravery and selflessness.”
“There were many small explosions, but by that time, we were able to get the driver to safety,” Joshua Carter said. “A few more people showed up. One was a propane driver with a fire extinguisher. Pretty soon, here comes the ambulance and fire department. Ultimately, it worked out.”
The driver survived.
At Friday’s ceremony at the Fulton Public Library, Mannion, D-Geddes, said, “It will be my honor to award Aiden with what’s called the Liberty Award, the highest award that the New York State Senate can give to an individual who engages in an act of heroism.”
“This is a small token of my appreciation,” Mannion continued, “and I think the community’s appreciation to be able to say to you, Aiden, ‘Thank you. We’re glad you were there that day. We’re certainly glad that your father was there that day as well.’”
The official state resolution, presented to Aiden in a large frame along with a medal, described Aiden as: “a typical eighth-grade teenager, a homeschooler who is actively involved in his church youth group. He also enjoys playing violin, learning the German language, and is a goalie for the Port City Royals soccer team. He’s also a game master, loves to play Dungeons & Dragons with his friends, and he has started writing his own book series and pursuing blacksmithing so he can create some of the items he actually writes about in those books. He plans to join the Civil Air Patrol to help pave the way to his goal of attending the Air Force Academy and becoming a C-17 pilot.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels also praised Aiden in a proclamation delivered by members of Fulton’s Common Council Dan Farfaglia and Doug Chapman.
Oswego County Legislature Minority Leader Frank Castiglia Jr., who represents part of Fulton, said, “Aiden Carter’s courage that day is a testament to family values and teachings, putting others’ needs above his own. Thank you, Aiden Carter, for being the person your family raised you to be. We need more Aiden Carters in this world.”
Following the presentation of the state Liberty Award, Aiden addressed the audience.
“I would like to thank New York State and Senator Mannion for presenting me with this award,” Aiden said, “and I would like to thank my dad for being the example that led me to it.”
Aiden’s mother, Deborah Carter, said she was “very proud. I’m not surprised that that’s how they reacted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.