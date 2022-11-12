Oswego’s O’Gormans will appear on ‘Family Feud’ Wednesday
OSWEGO — When Jill O’Gorman got the notification that her family would be appearing on nationally-renown television show “Family Feud,” she couldn’t believe it.
“It was kind of funny,” Jill O’Gorman said. “We were like, ‘What? No, this isn’t happening.’”
Jill and Sean O’Gorman, parents of six, went on the show with two of their daughters, Hannah and Kyra, and one of their sons, Huck. Their appearance will air on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Sean retired from the Oswego Fire Department in April but originally came to Oswego as a student at the college. After graduation, he started The Oswego Bagel shop in 1988 and has been living in the city ever since.
The application process to get on the show was started by Kyra, who simply submitted an online application she found through Facebook. From there, the O’Gormans were contacted to submit a video of their family, which Hannah made.
“The first step really was that simple,” Kyra said. “I found it on Facebook and (thought), ‘This is super funny, let’s do this.’ … It was COVID so we were like, ‘OK, let’s go on “Family Feud.”’”
Before going on the show, the family said they had to play an entire game of “Family Feud” on Zoom where they “got all the answers.” The Zoom game was played by Jill, Sean and their four oldest children.
“We had no idea if they were going to call us, but they did,” Jill said. “They emailed us and said, ‘We would love your family and we want you to come down to Atlanta and tape Family Feud.’”
The O’Gormans originally applied to be on the show in fall 2020 and were invited to tape an episode the following spring.
“It wasn’t a good time for us and we said no,” Jill said. “They said because of COVID they were going to ask us again they next time they did a taping. So then in April they messaged us again to ask what our availability was.”
Jill explained that after they gave the “Family Feud” representatives their schedules, they received a call to film two weeks later. The family said the entire experience was surreal and they did their best to act normally while on set.
“I think we were shell-shocked at first for what was going on,” Hannah said. “Because of who we are a s a family, we just were like, ‘Well this is a really cool experience and we’re going to have so much fun with it.’ We wanted to just be ourselves and that’s a fun, crazy family who likes to laugh and make fun of each other.”
To prepare for playing, the O’Gormans played “Family Feud” together on the app and watched reruns of the show. Sean said “it’s a lot easier” to play “sitting on your couch” than it was in-person.
“We definitely had some answers that we were even shaking our heads at,” Jill said. “The whole point of the show is to be silly. They said often while you’re playing that it is a child’s game that adults are playing. … There’s oftentimes when everyone on set was sort of scratching their head at because maybe one or two people gave that answer.”
According to the O’Gormans, the crew working on the show was understanding and helpful and did their best to make everyone feel welcome.
“The experience itself was so positive and awesome,” Jill said. “Steve Harvey was really fantastic; the producers were so cool and great and encouraging and kind. The whole experience was just a ball.”
Despite each episode of “Family Feud” only being 30 minutes, Hannah said the filming process is very lengthy and they were on set for hours.
“The show is 30 minutes with commercials and the experience from the beginning of taping to the end is way longer than 30 minutes,” Hannah said. “It was kind of a cool thing because we got to know the staff (and) also to see another side of Steve Harvey other than the silly side you see on TV.”
The O’Gormans met many other families that were filming around the same time they were, which Jill said was intimidating at first.
“You get there and all these families are so amazing,” Jill said. “They look great and their answers are so good and we just felt like a family of misfits. In the end, we got it together but when we first got there, we were not. Hopefully what (people) realize that we just had a great time together.”
Sean said his favorite part about being on “Family Feud” was “the Oswego pride” he felt when Steve Harvey announced their family. He explained that producers had to write Oswego out phonetically so Harvey could pronounce it correctly.
“It’s not necessarily about the game and about winning,” Jill said. “It was so much more about being together as a family and I think ‘Family Feud’ gets that. The whole point is you get to do something fun and unique with your family, and we’ve got the best family ever. We just have a good time together.”
