O'Gorman family Family Feud

From left, Jill, Kyra, Hannah, Huck and Sean O’Gorman pose for a photo on the set of “Family Feud.” The family’s appearance on the show will be broadcast Wednesday at 7 p.m.

 Photo provided

Oswego’s O’Gormans will appear on ‘Family Feud’ Wednesday

OSWEGO — When Jill O’Gorman got the notification that her family would be appearing on nationally-renown television show “Family Feud,” she couldn’t believe it.

Recommended for you