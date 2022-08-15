Fort Ontario staff members put on historic uniforms and posed around the monument that was dedicated Sunday at the intersection of West First and Van Buren streets. It was the 266th anniversary of the British surrendering Fort Oswego to the French.
OSWEGO — A battle for a fort and a monument to commemorate it finally got the spotlight it deserved Sunday during a dedication ceremony in Oswego.
City officials and historians gathered at the intersection of West First and Van Buren streets at 3 p.m. to mark the 266th anniversary of the British surrendering of Fort Oswego to the French. A crowd of nearly 40 people turned out for the event.
Sunday’s dedication ceremony was anything but short of facts of Oswego’s involvement in the French and Indian War. City historian Mark Slosek led the event, introducing speakers such as Oswego County Historian Justin White, SUNY Oswego history professor Richard T. Weyhing, French and Indian War Historian George A. Bray III and Oswego Common Council President Robert Corradino. Closing remarks were given by Fort Ontario site manager Paul Lear.
Aug. 14, 1756 at 10 a.m., British soldiers hoped to negotiate terms for surrender, finally putting an end to a barrage of cannons being exchanged back and forth over the Oswego River. The French made a stand to prevent the British from using the fort as a stepping stone to take over its colony, “New France,” now known today as Canada.
The end result was harrowing. French Maj. Gen. Louis-Joseph de Montcalm delivered a final word to the British. Surrender now and “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession,” Montcalm proclaimed.
The French army official would go on to have several more major victories over the British in the French and Indian War.
West First and Van Buren is not the original location of the boulder. On Nov. 30, 1998, it was installed at the corner of West First and Skyler streets, Corradino said. A dedication ceremony was put on for the monument on its 143rd anniversary. Evidence showed a dedication had not been held for the monument in over 100 years, according to findings by Marilyn Huntington of Fort Ontario.
On the monument is a plaque saluting those who lost their lives, were imprisoned or without further involvement, had to witness the atrocities of such a siege. It’s protected by an iron grid fence, which once was part of one that enclosed the White House grounds during the Lincoln administration.
Two-hundred and sixty-six years later, a community finally received the full story and a monument no longer sits without explanation. Corradino read his dedication, which was followed by AmeriCorps volunteers, led by Fort Ontario Site Manager Paul Lear, shooting off old-fashioned artillery. The ceremony closed with the playing of taps, and final remarks were given by Lear.
Common Council member Susan McBrearty and Huntington unveiled informational art plaques that will teach pedestrians who walk by the small monument a big part of Oswego history.
“We are so fortunate to have a rich history,” Corradino said. “I think it’s incumbent upon us, the current residents of our community, to do a good job of preserving this and honoring this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.