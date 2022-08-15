New monument Oswego

Fort Ontario staff members put on historic uniforms and posed around the monument that was dedicated Sunday at the intersection of West First and Van Buren streets. It was the 266th anniversary of the British surrendering Fort Oswego to the French.

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — A battle for a fort and a monument to commemorate it finally got the spotlight it deserved Sunday during a dedication ceremony in Oswego.

City officials and historians gathered at the intersection of West First and Van Buren streets at 3 p.m. to mark the 266th anniversary of the British surrendering of Fort Oswego to the French. A crowd of nearly 40 people turned out for the event.

