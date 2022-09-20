OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. 

The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be allowed to enter the speedway from the main entrance and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy to the kids. Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the track area as kids make their way around the track. If the weather is uncooperative, the event will be conducted in a drive-thru style.

