OSWEGO — Anthony and Lisa Waldron walked into Oswego County Court together, but a judge ruled that the husband and wife would each have their own trial later this year in the death of their son, Jordan Brooks.
After reading briefs and hearing oral arguments, Judge Melinda McGunningle on Monday denied a motion made by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office to join the two cases together.
The Waldrons were arrested in March 2022 on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. They were further charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in July.
District Attorney Greg Oakes argued that joining the cases would be more efficient.
“And we also believe it would lead to a more fair trial for all involved,” he said, noting that he planned to call more than 20 witnesses, all of whom would otherwise have to testify twice.
He argued that none of the statements made by Lisa Waldron accused her husband of causing their child’s injuries or death. It wouldn’t be prejudicial for a jury to hear those statements while the couple was being tried together, he said.
Joseph Rodak, Lisa Waldron’s attorney, took no position on the motion.
Anthony Waldron’s lawyer, Sal Lanza, objected to the motion to join the cases.
“When the evidence comes out, people are going to be pointing the finger of blame,” he said.
He went on to make clear that he believes the blame for Brooks’ death did not rest with his client, offering a glimpse into his trial strategy. Anthony Waldron wasn’t Brooks’ caregiver and was indicted only because he lived in the house, Lanza argued.
He said numerous witnesses who testified before the grand jury repeatedly said all of their dealings were with Lisa Waldron; most had no contact with Anthony Waldron. Lanza then went name by name through a list of witnesses, summarizing how each had testified that it was Lisa Waldron, not his client, who had missed appointments and failed to care for Brooks, points he would make at a trial.
“In this case, this is going to get ugly,” he said. “I’m going to have to go on the warpath during cross-examination.”
He said he wasn’t sure if his client would take the stand, but he made clear that if Lisa Waldron testified he planned a cross-examination that would make her husband uncomfortable.
“I don’t know if my client will like it, but that’s my job.” Lanza said.
As if to illustrate the point, when Lanza read off witnesses who had testified to the grand jury that Lisa Waldron had neglected Brooks, she visibly reacted in her seat several times.
McGunningle agreed, denying the motion to join the cases.
“The court is concerned that Mr. Lanza will take an aggressive stance against Lisa Waldron,” she said, adding that he would essentially be making himself a third prosecutor in the courtroom.
She also ruled that statements Lisa Waldron had made to the police were voluntarily made and could be used at trial.
McGunningle scheduled Lisa Waldron’s trial for July 31 and Anthony Waldron’s trial for Oct. 23, though she won’t be presiding over the cases. McGunningle, a longtime prosecutor in Onondaga County, was elected judge there last year but is temporarily hearing cases in Oswego County. Judge Armen Nazarian is scheduled to preside over the trials.
Defendants are typically indicted separately, but prosecutors have the option of joining cases when they are presented to a grand jury. They can also indict defendants separately and then ask the court to join them later.
After the hearing on Monday, Oakes said he believed the judge’s ruling was out of an abundance of caution to avoid issues with an appeal in the future.
“I understand the concerns that were raised by Mr. Lanza and the court’s concern,” he said. “Although trying two cases separately will require more effort, it’s much better to try two cases now than have to retry two cases down the road.”
One challenge of having split trials in a case is the possibility of split verdicts, with one defendant being found guilty and the other being acquitted. Oakes said split trials tend to benefit the second defendant because they get a preview of the witnesses at the first trial.
Oakes is prosecuting the cases personally. Before being elected district attorney. he served as the office’s main special victims prosecutor, focusing on sex crimes and severe child abuse.
Police have said the Brooks, a 17-year-old who had cerebral palsy, died on May 9, 2021, as a result of sepsis and malnutrition. He weighed just 55 pounds, an average weight for a child half his age. An investigation revealed that Brooks had numerous open and bleeding sores on his body as well as an exposed tailbone and a hip implant that was visible through his skin.
The couple has been free on bail since July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.