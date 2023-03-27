Anthony and Lisa Waldron into court

Lisa and Anthony Waldron walk into the Public Safety Building in Oswego on Monday afternoon for a hearing. The couple, who are facing murder charges in the death of Jordan Brooks, will have separate trials.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO —  Anthony and Lisa Waldron walked into Oswego County Court together, but a judge ruled that the husband and wife would each have their own trial later this year in the death of their son, Jordan Brooks.

After reading briefs and hearing oral arguments, Judge Melinda McGunningle on Monday denied a motion made by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office to join the two cases together.

Recommended for you