OSWEGO — The Palermo couple facing murder charges in the 2021 death of their son, Jordan Brooks, could be headed for a joint trial this summer instead of being tried separately.

During an appearance by Lisa Waldron on Friday in Oswego County Court, Judge Melinda McGunningle said she would hear motion arguments later this month to join her case with the case of her husband, Anthony Waldron. His trial, scheduled for April, has been put on hold.

Recommended for you