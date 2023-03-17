OSWEGO — The Palermo couple facing murder charges in the 2021 death of their son, Jordan Brooks, could be headed for a joint trial this summer instead of being tried separately.
During an appearance by Lisa Waldron on Friday in Oswego County Court, Judge Melinda McGunningle said she would hear motion arguments later this month to join her case with the case of her husband, Anthony Waldron. His trial, scheduled for April, has been put on hold.
McGunningle also set a tentative trial date of July 31 for Lisa Waldron.
Defendants are typically indicted separately but prosecutors have the option of joining cases when they are presented to a grand jury. That was the situation in a recent Fulton murder case where two defendants went on trial together. Defendants can ask to have their cases severed.
Prosecutors can also indict defendants separately and then ask the court to join them later. Joint trials have certain practical benefits. They can save time and mean that witnesses won’t have to testify multiple times.
In some instances, defendants have to be tried separately.
If, for example, a defendant made a statement that implicates a co-defendant, their cases would have to be severed.
McGunningle scheduled motion arguments to join the cases for 2 p.m. on March 27.
The Waldrons were arrested in March 2022 on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. In July, they were further charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Police have said that Brooks, a 17-year-old who had cerebral palsy, died on May 9, 2021, as a result of sepsis and malnutrition.
He weighed just 55 pounds, an average weight for a child half his age.
An investigation revealed that Brooks had numerous open and bleeding sores on his body as well as an exposed tailbone and a hip implant that was visible through his skin.
A report by the state faulted the county Department of Social Services for mishandling reports of abuse and neglect, failing to follow through on many of the allegations against Brooks’ parents.
Lisa Waldron was in court on Friday for Huntley and Mapp hearings.
Huntley hearings are held on motions to suppress a defendant’s statement on the grounds it was illegally obtained.
Mapp hearings are held on motions to suppress physical evidence on the grounds that the police obtained it illegally.
Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte called Deputy Phillip Ilardi, of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, as a witness.
Ilardi was working the night shift on May 9, 2021, and responded to the Waldron home, 393 county Route 35, in Palermo, at about 10 p.m.
He testified that he had a conversation with Lisa Waldron while firefighters and paramedics were tending to Brooks.
He said he asked what Brooks did that day and what she did that day.
Anthony Waldron went with Brooks in the ambulance and Ilardi gave Lisa Waldron a courtesy transport to the hospital.
He said that at the hospital he met with the couple and obtained a written statement from Lisa Waldron, which is common practice in death investigations.
Lisa Waldron’s lawyer, Joseph Rodak, asked Ilardi if he had any discussions with the district attorney’s office about charging anyone before he obtained the statement. He said he had not. Rodak also asked if his client had received her Miranda warning when she made the statement. Ilardi said she had not.
Investigator Robert Obrist, of the sheriff’s office, testified that he had a phone conversation with Lisa Waldron on May 10, 2021, and then met her at her mother’s house near Nedrow to have her sign releases for Brooks’ medical records.
On May 14, he went to the Waldron home with a Social Services employee to take photographs of the residence, which he said she allowed.
On March 10, 2022, the Waldrons came to the sheriff’s office to go over the results of Brooks’ autopsy report.
“We explained that it’s standard in these cases to interview people separately,” Obrist said.
At that point, he said Anthony Waldron became irate, started shouting and said it was time to leave.
Obrist said Lisa Waldron decided to stay and went into an interview room where he advised her of her rights and they spoke for about two hours.
He said they discussed Brooks’ health, his care and weight loss, bedsores Brooks had developed and a timeline of the events the day he died.
“It was a friendly conversation,” Obrist testified. “When the questions became interrogative, she became upset.”
But he said she continued talking and wasn’t under arrest at the time.
When the Waldrons were arrested days later, Anthony Waldron wasn’t home.
Deputies called him using his wife’s phone and unsuccessfully tried to convince him to come to his house.
While on speakerphone with his wife, Obrist said, he told her to ask for a lawyer, which she did.
After the call she agreed to speak again and expressed fear of her husband, Orbist said.
McGunningle hasn’t ruled yet on whether any of the evidence will be suppressed.
The Waldrons have been free on bail and electronic monitoring since July.
