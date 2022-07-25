OSWEGO COUNTY — Lisa and Anthony Waldron were arraigned and pleaded not guilty on Monday after being indicted on second-degree murder charges at Oswego County CAP Court.
A grand jury indicted Anthony and Lisa Waldron on the new charges on June 24. The grand jury also indicted them on alleged first-degree assault.
Lisa and Anthony Waldron were initially arrested and charged in March with alleged second-degree manslaughter, alleged criminally negligent homicide and alleged first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. The pair also pleaded not guilty to those three charges.
Anthony and Lisa Waldron, both of Palermo, are being charged following the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who was found unresponsive in his home on May 9, 2021, where he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anthony is Brooks’ stepfather and Lisa is Brooks’ biological mother.
An autopsy performed on Brooks determined he was only 55 pounds at the time of his death and had bedsores, exposing bone in some areas. His cause of death was listed as malnutrition and sepsis.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody, who was there in lieu of District Attorney Gregory Oakes — who Moody said tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t be in attendance — requested that Lisa Waldron’s bail be set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond at 10 percent.
An additional recommendation was that Lisa Waldron be put under electronic monitoring.
While Lisa Waldron’s defense attorney, Joseph Rodak, claimed the bail was adequate due to cooperation with court dates and with legal counsel, Judge Armen Nazarian stated that the bail would have been higher had there not been electronic monitoring involved.
In Anthony Waldron’s arraignment, the charges are the same, but Moody recommended the bail be set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond at 10 percent. The same condition of electronic monitoring was also put forward.
Moody noted that the higher bail is due to a 2002 charge against Anthony Waldron, an attempted burglary charge. Nazarian also noted a count of a failure to appear.
Anthony Waldron’s attorney, Tim Kirwan, claimed the bail shouldn’t be raised just because of the additional charges, but Nazarian went with Moody’s recommendation.
Moody noted in both cases that originally the maximum sentence under the manslaughter charges would have been five to 15 years. But with murder, it is now 15 years to life.
Both Lisa and Anthony Waldron have a return court date of Aug. 22 for a discovery compliance conference.
“There’s nothing much really to say. The indictment pretty much speaks for itself,” Moody told reporters after the arraignments. “They’re presumed innocent at this point, but we presented the appropriate information to the grand jury, and that’s what they voted.”
