Lisa, Anthony Waldron

OSWEGO COUNTY — Lisa and Anthony Waldron were arraigned and pleaded not guilty on Monday after being indicted on second-degree murder charges at Oswego County CAP Court.

A grand jury indicted Anthony and Lisa Waldron on the new charges on June 24. The grand jury also indicted them on alleged first-degree assault.

