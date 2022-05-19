OSWEGO — A Senate hopeful from New York is still in the running for the state’s 48th seat.
District 116 Assemblyman Mark Walczyk said he will continue his campaign for State Senate for the newly drawn 48th District. The new district comprises of Jefferson, Oswego and Cayuga counties, and a portion of Lewis County.
Walczyk announced his campaign earlier this year in February. He expressed the were lines drawn without public input. New lines were redrawn after the State’s Court of Appeals deemed them unconstitutional.
The GOP candidate claimed Democrats gerrymandered those lines in an attempt to hang on to their power. He said it completely ignored the state constitution and the will of the people.
“I’m running for the 48th District because I firmly believe we need fighters in Albany more than ever,” Walczyk said. “Our state is on the brink because of one-party rule. Taxes are sky high, the price of gas and groceries continues to climb every day and quite frankly, people aren’t safe anymore.”
Walczyk was first elected to the State Assembly in 2018. He’s been endorsed by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Senators Pam Helming and Joe Griffo. He was also endorsed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.
He has served as a commissioned engineer officer in the U.S. Army Reserve for seven years and is an active volunteer in many organizations.
He lives in Watertown and is originally from Central Square.
“I humbly ask the residents of this new Senate District for their support and together, I have no doubt that we will build a brighter tomorrow,” Walczyk said.
