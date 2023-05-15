School districts statewide will hold elections today, including all nine districts in Oswego County. Voters will choose school board candidates and decide whether to approve 2023-24 school budgets and various propositions.
on Tuesday. The elections will be to approve school budgets and elect candidates to the board of education for the 2023-2024 school year.
Below are the proposed budgets and candidates for the board of education elections for the school districts in Oswego County. Information on the board of education candidates was provided by the individual school districts’ websites.
OSWEGO
Proposed budget for 2023-2024: $103,332,823
Actual budget for 2022-2023: $98,874, 237
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $27,027,339
2022-2023: actual $26,643,448
Difference: $383,891 (1.44%)
BOE candidates (vote for four)
Bill Braun: Financial adviser with IBN Financial Services.
Sean Callen: Sales manager, co-owner of CS Automation in Ontario, New York.
Julie Chetney: Works for St. Luke Health Services.
Pamela Dowd: Works as a scales and inventory clerk for the Port of Oswego Authority. She is finishing her first three-year term.
Lisa Glidden: Political science professor at SUNY Oswego seeking a second three-year term.
James MacKenzie: Professor and department chair of biological sciences at SUNY Oswego seeking a second three-year term.
Kristin Norfleet: Law partner at Smith Sovik Kendrick and Sugnet P.C.
The top three vote-getters will start their three-year terms on July 1. The fourth-place candidate will be sworn in immediately after the election and serve the remaining time on the open spot on the board until 2025.
Polling places
District 1: Scriba Fire Station, 5618 Route 104E
District 2: Anthony J. Crisafulli (Fort Rink), 32 Fort Ontario Road
District 3: Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St.
District 4: Oswego Town Hall, 2320 County Route 7
Polls open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FULTON
2023-2024: proposed budget $84,155,000
2022-2023: actual budget $79,129,000
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $22,045,571
2022-2023: actual $22,045,571
Difference: $0
BOE candidates (vote for three; three-year terms)
Brenda Abelgore: Testing center coordinator and overseer of the credit recovery program at Mexico Central Schools. Current vice president of the board.
Susan Collins: Retired teacher from Solvay School District. First time running for board.
Dave Cordone: Current principal in the North Syracuse school district. He is an incumbent running for re-election. Previously served on the board from 2001-2007. He has been on the board since 2011.
Nicolas DeGelorm III: Retired U.S. Postal Service employee and member of the U.S. Navy (Ret.). Former board member.
Fallon Hutchinson: Former board member, serving as vice president.
Polling places
District 1: City of Fulton Community Room, 141 S. First St. District is for east side residents (east of the Oswego River), wards 4, 5, 6 (town of Volney, Palermo district 1, town of Oswego district 5)
District 2: Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway
West side residents (West of Oswego River), wards 1, 2, 3 (town of Granby, Minetto district 2)
Polls open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
APW
2023-2024: proposed budget $36,958,678
2022-2023: actual budget $34,999,473
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $6,551,146
2022-2023: actual $5,246,137
Difference: $1,305,009 (5.02%)
BOE candidates (Vote for two; three-year terms)
Shawn Clark, incumbent; write-in candidates
Polling place
APW Junior/Senior High School, 639 County Route 22, Parish, 13131
Polls open noon to 9 p.m.
CENTRAL SQUARE
2023-2024: proposed budget $93,045,211
2022-2023: actual budget $88,546,056
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed: $30,773,842
2022-2023: actual: $29,922,927
Difference: $850,915 (2.84%)
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
Kristy Fischmann: Attorney running for reelection.
Casey Morey: Owner of Miss Priss Events, seeking first term.
Steven Patch: Twenty-year active member U.S. Coast Guard, chief warrant officer (ret.), senior property manager, General Services Administration. Running for reelection.
Polling places
District 1: Central Square American Legion 3301 Fulton Ave.
District 2: Constantia VFW 1560 NY-49, Constantia
Polls open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HANNIBAL
2023-2024: proposed budget: $38,310,500
2022-2023: actual budget: $38,310,500
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed: $6,949,912
2022-2023: actual: $6,803,634
Difference: $146,278 (2.14%)
BOE candidates (vote for three; three-year terms)
John (Jack) Pope, Gregory Hilton (incumbents), (write-in candidates)
Polling place
Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St.
Polls open noon to 8 p.m.
MEXICO
2023-2024: proposed budget $63,151,500
2022-2023: actual budget $61,381,000
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $13,011,795
2022-2023: actual $12,686,500
Difference: $325,295 (2.6%)
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
James F. Emery: Retired from Nine Mile Point, Unit 2 reactor operator; running for reelection.
Darlene E. Upcraft: Retired from Anheuser-Busch 2010, quality assurance manager; running for reelection.
Susan Teifke: Owner of Ye Olde Hair Shoppe, Mexico, since 1983; running for reelection.
Polling places
Mexico Elementary School, 26 Academy St., Mexico
New Haven Elementary School, 4320 NY-104, New Haven
Palermo Elementary School, 1638 County Route 45, Fulton
Polls open noon to 9 p.m.
PHOENIX
2023-2024: proposed budget $51,531,140
2022-2023: actual $50,361,271
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $17,77 0,000
2022-2023: actual $17,421,463
Difference: $348,537 (2%)
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
Katherine Kehn, Earl A. Rudy, Wayne Halstead
Polling place
Front foyer, Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, 116 Volney St.
Polls open noon to 9 p.m.
PULASKI
2023-2024: proposed budget $30,495,000
2002-2023: actual $28,919,000
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $7,353,156
2022-2023: actual $7,262,376
Difference: $90,780 (1.25%)
BOE candidates (Vote for three; three-year terms)
Chad Farmer: National director of customer success at VRC Investigations; seeking first term.
Robin Warren Phillips: Owns a floral and gift shop in Pulaski.
Travis Rice: Works in cyber security for Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant; has served two terms on the board.
Christine Weisenburger: Worked at PACS as speech and language teacher; retired from APW as classroom teacher and instructional coach.
Polling place
Ringgold Fire Hall, 12 Lake St.
Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SANDY CREEK
2023-2024: proposed budget $26,386,330
2022-2023: actual $25,283,238
Tax levy
2023-2024: proposed $7,275,696
2022-2023: actual $7,038,347
Difference: $237,349 (3.4%)
BOE candidates (Vote for one; five-year term)
Heidi Metott, incumbent.
Polling place
Sandy Creek district office (board room) 124 Salisbury St.
Polls open noon to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.