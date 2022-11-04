Vote Oswego

SUNY Oswego’s Dr. Allison Rank works with her students from Vote Oswego on National Voter Registration Day back in 2018.

 File photo

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has been encouraging students to not only register to vote, but to also go to the polls and fill out absentee ballots this 2022 midterm election.

Vote Oswego is a campaign run during election years that reaches out to students in various ways in order to help them register to vote and help them with the voting process. The group is made up of students and run by staff, and it is offered as an academic course. This is done through posters, tables around campus, chalk art outside buildings and social media.

Recommended for you