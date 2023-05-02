OSWEGO — Volunteers released roughly 125,000 tiny Chinook salmon into Lake Ontario on Tuesday, part of a state program to stock Lake Ontario and its tributaries.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation stocks about 1.7 million Chinook salmon each year. When they return to the tributaries as adults in two or three years, they can weigh from eight to 30 pounds. The giant salmon are sought after by fishermen and support the region’s sportfishing industry.
Biologists at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery collect more than 3 million eggs from spawning salmon each October. The eggs hatch out around November and December and are stocked as 3-inch fingerlings in May or June.
In addition to shore stocking, the DEC works with groups to pen stock some of the salmon. The Oswego Net Pen Rearing Project has taken place annually since 1999, thanks to a group of local anglers and charter captains.
The DEC delivers the 125,000 salmon to the East Side Marina in Oswego each spring and the volunteers maintain five net pens in the marina where the fish are fed and cared for over two or three weeks. They are about 20 feet long and five feet deep.
“The project allows the fish to safely acclimate to their new environment, grow to a larger size and better imprint on the Oswego River,” said DEC Region 7 Fisheries Manager Scott Prindle. “These fish survive about twice as well compared to those directly stocked into the lake.”
The fish also return to the river in larger numbers as spawning adults because of the net pen project, he said.
The salmon went into the pens on April 11. Tuesday, volunteers towed the pens behind their boats to Lake Ontario and opened them to free the fish.
Predatory birds, such as cormorants and gulls, can be a problem for the just-released fish, Prindle said. So, a crew from the U. S. Department of Agriculture -Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service was on hand Tuesday to haze problem birds with noisemakers. Prindle said releasing the fish late in the day also gives the fish extra protection due to the cover of darkness.
