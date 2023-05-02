Salmon released in Lake Ontario

Mike LeBoeuf photo 

In this photo from April 2015, Tom Allen, local project coordinator for the Oswego Net Pen Rearing Project, puts some Chinook (king) salmon fingerlings into a pen at the Oswego Marina. 

OSWEGO — Volunteers released roughly 125,000 tiny Chinook salmon into Lake Ontario on Tuesday, part of a state program to stock Lake Ontario and its tributaries.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation stocks about 1.7 million Chinook salmon each year. When they return to the tributaries as adults in two or three years, they can weigh from eight to 30 pounds. The giant salmon are sought after by fishermen and support the region’s sportfishing industry.

