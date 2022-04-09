VOLNEY — Newly appointed Volney Town Historian Bob Coant is doing more than just caretaking his community’s literary artifacts and photos. He’s using them to write a book.
The book, which Coant said has no title yet, will document the approximate 6,000-resident community from its inception to present day. It will include a vast number of photos, all scanned from the archives of the Volney Town History Center inside Volney Town Hall. Coant said the project should take anywhere from two to three years to complete.
“This is a book people tell me needs to be written,” he said, sitting behind his desk in the history center. “From what I can see, former Town Historian George Wise wrote some thin books about 40 pages long, but I’m going to go even further.”
Coant is retired from Armstrong World Industries and enjoys his life with his wife Lynne, their two sons, Chris and Brandon, and 3-year-old granddaughter Eloise. But history is what really makes his private time worthwhile, and he said becoming the town historian is a dream come true.
“There are so many little things I’ve found here, so many little nuggets I want to share with people,” he said. “So I thought the best thing to do was put it down chronologically, with lots of pictures. Most of them are copies of what we have here.”
Coant said he was a little intimidated at first — even though he’s written one book previously — but he found someone who he said has become his mentor and inspires him with confidence.”
“Jim Farfaglia told me I could call him anytime for help if I needed it,” Coant said. “He was more than supportive when I first told him I had this project in mind.”
Coant said Farfaglia, an established local author and poet who has written several books detailing his hometown of Fulton and Oswego County, wrote a sentence at the end of a book he published several years ago about Camp Hollis that inspired Coant.
“He wrote, ‘I live to write books and hopefully inspire other people to write books for themselves.’ That’s what did it for me,” Coant said.
“I don’t know how I’m going to be able to help Bob,” Farfaglia said. “He’s such a wealth of historical information. Maybe I can help him organize or put his writing in some kind of order that might be more readable, but as far as research and content, he’s already got that down.”
Farfaglia said he has met many people who have a good idea and tell him they are going to write a book about it and never do. But Coant is not that kind of person, and Farfaglia is certain Coant will follow through.
“If I can be of some help with editing or helping him to publish, I’m all for that,” Farfaglia said. “I’m really looking forward to working with him on this.”
Coant said among his other hobbies are woodworking, participating in the Barbershop Harmony Society and dedicating his life to the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation. But his true passion, next to his family, is history, especially Civil War history and the history of his community.
“Did you know that nearly 600 men from Volney volunteered to fight in the Civil War?” he said. “And there is so much more, the agricultural history of this town, the Van Buren Estates and the Little White House built over the bridge, not to mention we have 11 cemeteries in this little town.”
Coant said if he had to pick a number one motivator for tackling this project it would be that he feels it’s just so important to document and pass along this history to future generations to keep it from getting lost forever.
“Once we’re gone, the history goes with us,” he said.
