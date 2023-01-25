FULTON — No matter how cold it is or how much snow is on the ground, there will be Arctic conditions in Fulton on Feb. 11.
That’s the date of the 23rd Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show, showcasing Arctic Cat as the featured model.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. inside the Fulton War Memorial and all around Recreation Park. Admission is charged, but those under 12 get in free. Parking will be available in several locations around the War Memorial.
The major sponsors of the Whiteout are Fulton Savings Bank, J&T’s Flippin Chicken, Tracey Road Equipment, Empire Powersports, and Voss Signs. There are several other contributing sponsors. Sponsors’ names will be displayed on the event T-shirt. Shirts are given to all those who register, and the remaining shirts will be for sale during the event.
Ken Wheelock, who describes himself as a “retired co-promoter” of the Whiteout, for years assisted event promoter Jim Latino with organizing the event. Wheelock said the Whiteout attracts anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 people every year. It provides a big boost to the local economy with Whiteout participants staying at local hotels and spending money at local restaurants and businesses.
“They come from all over New York State and beyond,” said Wheelock. “We get a few people from Maine. Last year we had one guy who traveled from South Dakota. We had a couple from Michigan and Ohio, and a lot from Pennsylvania.”
The crowd might be even bigger than usual this year.
“We expect even more this year because we haven’t had the snow. If there isn’t snow to go riding, a lot of them will come to this show,” Wheelock said. “This is the biggest vintage snowmobile show on the East Coast. This is the granddaddy of them all.”
Last year’s Whiteout had a record 318 registered sleds, Wheelock said. He added that there were people with another 100 or so “just having a good time outside riding their sleds and showing them off, and they didn’t bother registering.”
There are a number of perks for those who register their snowmobiles. First, those who register pay one fee that covers any number of sleds. In the past, an additional fee was charged for multiple sleds. Also, those who register receive the event T-shirt, a coffee mug with graphics and the Whiteout logo, and a plaque. Wheelock said that people who attend these types of shows collect the plaques.
Registered sleds will be up for judging, with trophies awarded to the winners in several categories. There will be separate judging just for the featured Arctic Cats. Judging begins around 10 a.m., with the presentation of trophies around 3 p.m.
The top Arctic Cat entry will receive a special award, and a best-of-show trophy will also be presented.
Those attending the Whiteout will get to see a wide variety of vintage and antique snowmobiles dating back to the 1960s. Rare models and makes along with beloved popular vintage snowmobiles are all represented at the show.
“Back in the day, there were actually 300 manufacturers that got into the business,” Wheelock said. Now, the major manufacturers are Arctic Cat, Ski-Doo, Yamaha, and Polaris, he said.
Vendors will be on hand with parts for vintage snowmobiles and an array of related items ranging from mugs and knickknacks to hats and gloves.
Food will be available outside and inside the War Memorial, Wheelock said. Tavern on the Lock Restaurant will set up outside, and the local youth basketball organization will serve food inside the War Memorial.
Members of the Fulton Area Snow Travelers will be on hand to assist with this massive event. Latino is a member of that group, which helped to bring the Whiteout to Fulton.
The Great Eastern Whiteout started at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek. It then shifted to Rolling Wheels Speedway in Elbridge before coming to Fulton. Latino and Wheelock promoted the event together for several years.
All net proceeds from the Whiteout are distributed to a variety of local charities, making the Whiteout even more of a win-win for everyone.
The day is all about people getting a kick out of seeing vintage snowmobiles. Doug Crandell of Brockport was among those in attendance at the 2022 Whiteout. Asked what brought him there, he said, “Just a love of snowmobiles. It’s something that all us crazy people love to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.