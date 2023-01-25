2022 Great Eastern Whiteout

People attending the 2022 Great Eastern Whiteout in Fulton look at some of the hundreds of vintage snowmobiles on display at the event. This year’s Great Eastern Whiteout is scheduled for Feb. 11 in and around the Fulton War Memorial.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — No matter how cold it is or how much snow is on the ground, there will be Arctic conditions in Fulton on Feb. 11.

That’s the date of the 23rd Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show, showcasing Arctic Cat as the featured model.

