Village elections are tomorrow — where are the candidates? By KEN STURTZ ksturtz@palltimes.com Mar 20, 2023

OSWEGO COUNTY — Three Oswego County villages will hold elections today, but few candidates will appear on the ballot.

Village elections tend to be low-turnout affairs. Some villages hold elections in the spring, others in June to coincide with primary day.

There are contested races today in two villages. In Phoenix, three people are running for two open trustee positions. In Parish, an incumbent and a challenger are running for a two-year term as mayor. There are also four village trustee positions open in Parish with no candidates on the ballot. Two are for two-year terms being vacated by people who aren't running for reelection. Another is a one-year term to fill the seat of someone who resigned. 

Polling places in Mexico, Parish and Phoenix are open from noon to 9 p.m. today.

Mexico
Polling Place: Village Hall, 3236 Main St.
Mayor: Terry Grimshaw
Trustees (vote for two): James Emery, Robert Harter 

Parish
Polling Place: Village Gymnasium, 2938 E. Main St.
Mayor (two-year term): Kathryn Perkins, Jacqueline Murphy
Trustees (vote for two, two-year term): Write-in
Trustee (vote for two, one-year term): Write-in 

Phoenix
Polling Place: Enterprise Fire Department, 457 Main St.
Mayor: Brian Borchik
Trustees (vote for two): Jeffrey Koegel, Ronald Hartner II, Sally Woolson
Justice: Write-in

And the fourth is a special election for a one-year term. That seat was vacated because the trustee's oath of office card wasn't on file.
