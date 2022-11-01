FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council has selected Marine Corps veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 569 Commander Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miller served in Afghanistan between 2000 and 2004, and he has served as the post commander for the Fulton VFW for nearly 10 years.
The Fulton Veterans Council, which comprises local veteran and non-veteran organizations, will present Miller as the 2022 Veteran of the Year during Fulton’s Veterans Day events. The Veterans Day ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans’ Park, located across from the Fulton Municipal Building on South First Street.
Following the ceremony, there will be a complimentary luncheon at the Fulton Polish Home.
“We start (the Veterans Day ceremony) with our past Veteran of the Year, Peter Allen, and that will be his last official duty as prior Veteran of the Year. He will lead the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Donna Kestner, Veterans Council member. “We will have a little introduction of Mike and his family at the Polish Home afterward.”
Miller will receive a Veteran of the Year certificate and a gift at the ceremony, according to Kestner.
He was chosen among four other candidates as the 2022 Veteran of the Year due to his active role in the community participating in veteran affairs. Kestner said “all the candidates were excellent,” but Miller was ultimately selected as the 2022 recipient during an anonymous vote by prior veterans of the year.
“The purpose (of the award) is just to have a representative — to honor someone who is an example of a veteran that continues to give service to our community,” Kestner said. “(Miller) has been heavily involved with the VFW and on their rifle team, and he’s been pleasant to work with. And our Veterans Council is made up of all the veteran and non-veteran organizations in the area. So, we were pleased to award it to him.”
Miller said he was both honored and surprised to be named Fulton’s Veteran of the Year.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “It’s a little bit out of the blue. I really wasn’t expecting it. Like I said, I’m honored. I can think of a few other people who are more deserving than myself.”
Miller said this is his last year as Fulton’s VFW Post 569 commander. He has spent nearly a decade trying to expand the VFW and inform the public about veteran services and assistance programs available within the community. Miller said he’s seen the VFW grow significantly since he took the commander role.
“I try to make it so when people ask ‘where’s the (VFW) post in Fulton,’ they know,” Miller said. “A few years ago, people didn’t know there was a post in Fulton. It’s a constantly changing, constantly growing organization. … I’m stepping down (and) going to take another role. I think it’s important to have an organization like that grow and have more people step in and step up.”
Miller said he wants to get more young veterans involved in the organization and local veteran affairs, and he believes a new commander could help.
“I’m proud to be a part of that community and … (will) definitely need help from the community reaching out to the younger and even older veterans,” Miller said. “(The VFW) is an organization to help veterans with anything they need. If we don’t know the answer off hand, we can get them the answer. … It’s getting the resources that veterans need for their service-connected injuries, anything their families may need like burial services … (or) certain services that veterans don’t even realize they’re (eligible for).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.