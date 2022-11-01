Mike Miller

Mike Miller

FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council has selected Marine Corps veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 569 Commander Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miller served in Afghanistan between 2000 and 2004, and he has served as the post commander for the Fulton VFW for nearly 10 years.

Recommended for you