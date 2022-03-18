FULTON — The Fulton City School District will hold its annual Parent University on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The event was canceled by COVID in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.
Parent University is designed to promote well-being and social and emotional health in students.
“It will include workshops, a community resource fair and an array of children’s activities,” said Elizabeth Tiffany, the district’s director of student support services. “Last year we had a few families turn out for the virtual presentation that included things they could do from home, but attendance was very low.”
The informational sessions and workshops will include tips on helping students’ transition from elementary school to junior high school, in addition to high school students transitioning to college. There will be reading exercises and tips for encouraging students to read more. The district is partnering with the Reading League, a national nonprofit that promotes literacy.
Oswego County Opportunities will be on hand to promote the importance of sun safety in preventing skin cancer.
Another workshop that Tiffany said is very important is “How to Manage Social Media for your Child” and a similar workshop, “Cyber-safety.”
“This is a parent-directed session to teach parents and students about all the different social media platforms and the dangers that can befall kids online,” Tiffany said.
Another workshop that Tiffany said is important and also fun for parents and students is “Make a meal to take home.”
“Parents and kids can cook together and it teaches kids the basics of cooking and how to be somewhat self-reliant,” Tiffany said. “It’s also a nice way for families to spend time together while teaching the kids about healthy nutrition.”
While all those workshops are going on, there will also be children’s activities.
“Parents can come and drop their kids off while they attend the workshops,” Tiffany said. “We are going to have some science-based exhibits from the Oswego Children’s Museum brought in that they can play with, and other things like journal-making and even face painting.”
And then something that Tiffany described as “really cool.”
“It’s a virtual field trip,” she said. “Through a partnership with different international locations we’ll be able to explore different museums. This one more specifically is an Alaskan wildlife museum. It’s video, but it’s interactive.”
Tiffany said breakfast and lunch will be provided and as a special treat, for the first time this year, they are “catering” to their attendees’ appetites by offering a “mini-Taste of Fulton” with some of the city’s best eateries providing samples of their fare.
“We are starting off small this year because it’s our first time doing it,” she said. “We will have five local establishments who will be laying out samples of their favorite dishes, and it is all free of charge.
Tavern on the Lock is participating and also Kathy’s Cakes will be on hand with sweet treats, Tiffany said.
Tiffany said they are very excited to get back to the in-person event and in doing so have tried to come up with some ideas to make it more than one day.
“We know that on a Saturday in the spring people have other things they are committed to,” Tiffany said. “Whether it’s sports or family commitments, they have other things on their schedule. So we are trying to move toward more of having the big event on Saturday and then offer some virtual opportunities that people can take advantage of when they have the free time.”
Registration is encouraged but not required to attend Saturday’s event. Those who wish to register can use the direct link tinyurl.com/5esfb85n that takes people straight to the form, which is helpful to the committee for planning. Also, people can register for transportation if they need it and for physicals and student vaccines being offered free of charge courtesy of the Oswego County Health Department.
Tiffany said people can also register children for UPK or kindergarten at the event.
Fulton Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino said he believes this is an important event and is looking forward to a big turnout.
“The FCSD Parent University is designed to inform, involve, and empower families,” Pulvino said. “This is accomplished through opportunities to participate in sessions to gain knowledge, develop skills, share experiences, and learn together. I look forward to a special day that is the result of the hard work of our FCSD faculty, staff, and administration in collaboration with many community partners and agencies. I hope to see many of our families and students.”
Anyone with questions can log onto the website at fultoncsd.org and find Parent U in the menu selections or call Tiffany at 315-593-5916.
