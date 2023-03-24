HANNIBAL — Skylor Kelley, 16, is one of just over 8,000 students across New York State, and one of over 120 in Oswego County, enrolled in the Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) program.
Kelley, a sophomore from Hannibal who attends classes on the CiTi BOCES campus in Mexico, is also one of 10 students who, in January, received a letter from CiTi BOCES that the Kelley family considered an ultimatum: If he didn’t receive his vaccination against COVID-19 by April 1, he would be removed from the program.
Parents and students say they feel like they’ve been blindsided.
Joan Kelley, Skylor’s grandmother and a member of the Sterling Town Board, contacted Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, over what she sees as a hypocritical policy.
“They’re (SUNY) saying all the students need to be vaccinated, but not the employees?” asked Joan Kelley. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Onondaga Community College — the two-year school linked to the program for Oswego County students — and SUNY policy states that all students participating in its classes in person must be vaccinated against COVID-19. SUNY does not require college employees to get vaccinated, but OCC does.
P-TECH is a joint venture among SUNY, local high schools and businesses in the tech sector across New York State. It was created to encourage New York State high school students to enter into jobs in the tech sector after they graduate.
Free associate degree
The program starts for students in the ninth grade, and in 11th grade they begin attending classes on a SUNY campus. By the time they graduate from high school, they have also received enough credits for an associate degree.
In the process they are mentored by employees of tech companies. The students’ only expenses are typically just standard school supplies, with CiTI BOCES supplying higher-end supplies like graphing calculators.
Kim Kelley, Skylor’s mother, said she believes her son should not be vaccinated against COVID-19. She discounts evidence about the vaccines’ effectiveness.
A Commonwealth Fund study, for example, estimates that, through November 2022, COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 18.5 million U.S. hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths and saved the country $1.15 trillion.
“There’s nothing showing me this is something safe to put in my children’s bodies,” Kim Kelley said. “We’re not doing it for philosophical reasons.”
Barclay and Tenney lend their support
After Joan Kelley contacted him, Barclay wrote an Op-Ed that was published in The Palladium-Times on March 8. It stated the positives of this program for students in his district.
“Students are given an opportunity to earn an associate degree in applied science in high-tech fields, and they are able to do so with little or no costs incurred,” said Barclay “Disrupting these students’ education and contributions to their communities over inconsistent vaccine policies hurts both the students and the local economy. For this reason, I am hopeful the chancellor can develop an exemption program for students in this unique position.”
Tenney introduced the Ending COVID Vaccine Mandates for Colleges and Universities Act into the U.S. Congress earlier this month.
“The decision to receive the COVID vaccine is between a student and their doctor, not their university or the government,” said Tenney, when she introduced the bill.
CiTi BOCES released a statement concerning the vaccination protocol:
“Students enrolled in Oswego County P-TECH are required to meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements set by SUNY in order to register for in-person college classes at Onondaga Community College and informed upon registration. Any changes made to those requirements will be communicated immediately to our students and families. We will work with any student choosing to exit the program to help them maintain completed credits they have accrued. Again, all Oswego County P-TECH students are informed they will have to meet the medical requirements set by SUNY enrollment.”
Other options
Naomi Himes, the public information coordinator for CiTi BOCES, indicated the majority of the 10 students who received the letter from CiTi BOCES have opted to either get the vaccine or file for a religious exemption. But Kim Kelley said her son would not apply for an exemption.
“We’re not religious,” Kelley said. “It would be hypocritical.”
With the due date of April 1 rapidly approaching, the Kelley family is unsure of Skylor’s future in the P-TECH program.
“We don’t know what we’re going to do if he gets taken out of the program,” said Kim Kelley.
Specific questions about the students being removed from the P-TECH program, and what becomes of the credits they already accrued were not answered by CiTi BOCES at the time of publication.
Data from New York State shows 64% of people in Oswego County have received the primary series of vaccinations against COVID-19.
This number puts Oswego County roughly in the middle of the 62 counties in New York state, with Allegany County being the lowest at 47.9%, and Queens County the highest at 87.9%.
Statewide, over 92% of New Yorkers have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
