Skylor Kelley and family

Skylor Kelley, 16, in plaid, poses (from left) with his brother, Tannor Kelley, 14; his grandmother, Joan Kelley; and his mother, Kim Kelley. Skylor, a sophomore from Hannibal, may not be able to continue participating in the P-TECH program because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

 Photo provided

HANNIBAL — Skylor Kelley, 16, is one of just over 8,000 students across New York State, and one of over 120 in Oswego County, enrolled in the Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) program.

Kelley, a sophomore from Hannibal who attends classes on the CiTi BOCES campus in Mexico, is also one of 10 students who, in January, received a letter from CiTi BOCES that the Kelley family considered an ultimatum: If he didn’t receive his vaccination against COVID-19 by April 1, he would be removed from the program.

