OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported Monday that an additional 744 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from April 11 through April 17. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
In addition, two more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents were reported by the New York State Department of Health, bringing the total to 187.
“Every death is an unfortunate development in our ongoing efforts to fight this virus,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “I would like to express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these individuals.”
Huang said that although the seven-day accumulated positive case count is lower this week, compared to last week, new case counts still remain high.
“In addition, hospitalization data shows that most of the new hospitalizations are people aged 65 and above,” he added. “We need to continue to promote vaccinations to protect our most vulnerable populations. Last week, 312 residents received their vaccination, up from 228 the week before. This is a step in the right direction.”
The following report reflects data collected from April 11 through April 17:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 3,425
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 577
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.85%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 167
An additional 18 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between April 3 and April 9, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At this level, the CDC and New York State Department of Health recommend that people wear a mask indoors in public spaces and keep their COVID-19 vaccines up to date. People should also get tested if they experience symptoms and, if they are at a high risk for severe illness, should take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.
The Oswego County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Wednesday. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
To reduce wait times at the county’s vaccination clinics, residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. said, “While vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19, it’s also good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of the virus. People who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider right away to find out if they meet certain eligibility criteria to begin treatment.”
