NEW HAVEN — An updated age progression for Heidi Allen was revealed Wednesday, National Missing Children’s Day, depicting what Allen may look like at 46 years old.
18-year-old Heidi Allen disappeared on April 3, 1994, on Easter Sunday. Allen was working at the D&W convenience store in New Haven when she vanished, last seen at 7:42 a.m. The investigation found that the cause of Allen’s disappearance was foul play, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
Gary Thibodeau was convicted of the first-degree kidnapping of Allen and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. Thibodeau, who maintained his innocence, died on Aug. 12, 2018, at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility. Despite Thibodeau’s conviction and the massive searches that were conducted, Allen was never found and the case remains open.
Forensic artist Diana Trepkov created an updated age progression of Allen using pencil and paper, based on a photo that Allen’s sister, Lisa Buske, provided to her. The same photo was given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who also recently released an updated age progression for Allen, which was computer generated.
“It’s important to have the age progression out to make the case current because someone knows something out there, and then this way no one will forget about Heidi and hopefully someone will come forward,” Trepkov said.
Trepkov has contributed to more than 200 law enforcement cold cases with her forensic artwork and is the creator, producer and host of the “Can I Help Find Your Missing Loved One?” podcast. Trepkov said that her work is her passion and that it hurts her to see families go through having a missing loved one.
“There’s so many families that I’ve witnessed their pain and suffering, and it hurts me and I can’t sleep at night because I see the pain they’re going through and I don’t think it’s fair,” Trepkov said.
Buske said that the age progressions are good because they remind people that Heidi is still here while also increasing the chances of someone coming forward with information about her sister’s disappearance.
“Any missing children or missing persons case is a puzzle, and somebody holds that one puzzle piece that’s going to bring Heidi home,” Buske said.
In Buske’s mind, Heidi has remained 18 years old. She said that updated age progressions can be therapeutic to the families of missing people, but that she would still need to process the most recent one.
“I turn 50 this year, my sister is now 46 instead of perpetually 18 in my mind,” Buske said. “You know, those are the little things you don’t realize, when I see her friends and they’re married and their kids are now in high school.”
Trepkov praised Buske for her positivity and said that she is a good role model for other families going through something similar.
“I’m hoping someone has the courage and the guts to come forward and say what they know and say where Heidi is so she can come home, she deserves it,” Trepkov said. “Lisa is working really hard and I’m so proud of Lisa because she’s so positive. Everything’s about hope, and I love that about her because other families can learn from her that there is life after something like this.”
Buske is hopeful that the updated age progression will help new information come to light.
“There’s something somebody saw or heard that will help us find Heidi,” Buske said. “You know, my mom had passed away without knowing, I don’t want my dad to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.