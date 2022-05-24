OSWEGO COUNTY — United Way of Greater Oswego County and Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors will be holding two events this year for Day of Caring, one on June 9 and one on July 19.
Day of Caring is an annual United Way community initiative in which local businesses and volunteers collaborate, focusing on completing short term projects for nonprofits and public organizations within a community. United Way chapters hold their own events with different partners, and the United Way of Greater Oswego County has partnered with Burritt on Day of Caring for about six years, according to Executive Director Patrick Dewine.
“This is a passion of Rich Burritt’s,” Dewine said. “Not only is he very, very supportive of the United Way campaign, but also our golf tournament and Stuff-A-Bus, and so we meet with him every year.”
Burritt decides when the events for Day of Caring are held and what the projects are going to be, according to Dewine.
“The first year we did a group home that was an Oswego County Opportunities adult group home, which he had a friend from school that lived there and so he went, took a look at it, and we did all sorts of outdoor work that included painting, mulching, planting flowers, doing landscaping in general, so that was his idea,” Dewine said. “In fact, pretty much every year he gives us direction. Last year we ended up doing 10 seniors’ homes in the Oswego area, and it ranged from Scriba all the way out to Oswego Town and we even had one in Minetto, but most of the homes were in the city of Oswego, so he relies on us to try to help find and identify potential projects.”
The projects for this year’s Day of Caring are still being planned, but potential projects include sprucing up a church or possibly a school. Burritt has also expressed interest in helping a single parent in the community, according to Dewine.
“Rich has mentioned trying to identify perhaps maybe a young, single parent who owns a home and just does not have the time, the resources or the physical ability to repair a porch or do some painting or some landscaping, and so that option is back on the table for this year, so I reached out to some collaborative partners,” Dewine said. “Right now they’re working on trying to identify somebody that would fit in that category.”
Numerous local businesses and community members volunteer for Day of Caring. Past participants include Oswego County Office of the Aging, Lake City Police Club, Fulton DPW, Oswego DPW and members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department. There are typically 50 to 75 volunteers each year, and a large chunk of them are Burritt Motors employees, according to Dewine. Burritt’s employees are encouraged to contribute to the event, with some volunteering half a day and some for the entire day. This year’s goal is to have 100 volunteers, and they’re about 75% of the way there, Dewine estimated. Dewine said that there has not been a shortage of volunteers at past events, but that they usually set a higher goal because the need is there and a project is available for anybody to work on.
