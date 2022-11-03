OSWEGO — The United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 16th annual Stone Soup Luncheon raised at least $500 and brought in two eight-foot tables of non-perishable food donations to split among three local food pantries.
The event was held Wednesday in Priory Hall at Christ of the Good Shepherd Parish, located along East Fourth Street in Oswego.
At least 82 people attended the event, with nearly everyone making a donation upon entry, according to Oswego United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine.
“It was a very good crowd,” Dewine said. “Typically, everybody donates $5, but we also have a donation jar in case anybody wants to donate more. … I would like to say almost everybody, if not everybody, donated food and/or money.”
All food donations and money raised were split among the Human Concerns Center and The Salvation Army, both of Oswego, and Catholic Charities of Oswego County, based in Fulton.
This year’s lineup of soup donors included the Oswego Country Club and its dill pickle soup, which was voted best soup during the 2019 soup luncheon; Skip’s Fish Fry (which won best soup in 2021) and its New England clam chowder; Canale’s Restaurant and its chicken noodle soup; and The Press Box and its cream of broccoli soup.
A number of local businesses and organizations also contributed to the event including C’s Farm Market, which provided fresh produce to make salads; Bosco’s, which provided dinner rolls through Store Manager Sean Madden; Huhtamaki Inc., which provided containers for the soup; Eagle Beverage Co., which provided bottled water; Riverwalk Coffee Roasters, which provided coffee and cookies; Paul’s Big M, which provided desserts; and SUNY Oswego’s Auxiliary Services, which donated crackers and butter for the dinner rolls.
This is the second year the United Way has held the soup luncheon at Christ the Good Shepherd, and this year’s luncheon drew in a somewhat larger crowd, according to Dewine.
“We did have a much better turnout this year,” Dewine said. “And last year, we were just coming off COVID. I don’t know if people were 100% ready to go out in public. But I think last year we had about 60 people.”
The purpose of the event is not only to collect money and food donations to distribute during the holiday season but also to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity in Oswego County.
“I think the need (for food) has grown because of the current economy,” Dewine said. “Gas prices are up, even though they’re falling, they’re still high. Food prices are up. Utility prices are up. So, there is a struggle. Therefore, if people have to make choices, they tend to or have to pay for other things before they pay for food.”
Dewine said Oswego County food pantries have seen an increase in individuals and families who require assistance.
“Their numbers are up,” Dewine said. “They’re seeing more families on a daily basis compared to what they typically see. … And with how expensive things are, as we get near the holidays themselves and that becomes an extra financial burden. … So, it’s important for us to raise awareness (and) let folks know that (hunger) is still prevalent, but there are still avenues to help out and make a difference.”
This year’s Golden Ladle Award winner for the best soup has not yet been announced. At the soup luncheon, participants can try the different soups donated by local restaurants and vote on which soup they liked best. The soup that receives the most votes wins, and the restaurant that made the soup gets their name and the soup flavor engraved on the Golden Ladle Award plaque, which the winning restaurant can display in its facility for a year.
Having taken a break from the luncheon in 2020 due to COVID-19, this is the third year United Way is awarding the Golden Ladle plaque.
The United Way hosts similar soup luncheons around the area, including a Spring food drive/donation event called “Stone Soup, Too,” in Fulton, which the nonprofit fundraising organization has hosted for around 14 years, according to Dewine.
The United Way also hosted its first Stone Soup Luncheon in Pulaski on Sept. 16, raising $3,767.50 in donations.
“It was beyond successful,” Dewine said. “We had no idea we would come even close to doing that well. That was our first year. It’s hard to say whether it’ll be a repeat performance next year, but we’ll give it a try.”
