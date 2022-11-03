United Way volunteers

Volunteers at United Way’s 16th annual Stone Soup Luncheon fundraising event and food drive served four varieties of soup donated by Canale’s Restaurant, the Oswego Country Club, Skip’s Fish Fry and The Press Box. From left are United Way volunteers Jennifer Losurdo, Rosemary Altman, Sandra “Tootles” Regan and United Way Board President Richard Delaney.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 16th annual Stone Soup Luncheon raised at least $500 and brought in two eight-foot tables of non-perishable food donations to split among three local food pantries.

The event was held Wednesday in Priory Hall at Christ of the Good Shepherd Parish, located along East Fourth Street in Oswego. 

Recommended for you