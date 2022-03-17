OSWEGO — The spirit of community and volunteerism was celebrated Wednesday at the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s annual meeting and Leadership Luncheon at Curtis Manor in Oswego.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way and its member agencies pivoted and found ways to continue to meet the needs of the community, said Patrick Dewine, executive director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
“Our service providers went to work, realigning themselves, redesigning their delivery of services and reminding us of their most important role in our county,” Dewine said.
The result was another successful campaign, thanks to United Way board members, campaign coordinators, and volunteers throughout the community.
The Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Oswego County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Oswego County soon came together to build the Oswego County COVID Relief Fund, aimed at providing immediate financial support to nonprofits in wake of the unexpected costs associated with the pandemic.
“Dozens of requests for funding were granted to seamlessly continue meeting the needs of our community,” Dewine said.
He pointed out a few of the many agencies that revised ways to provide assistance. Oswego Industries provided PPE equipment, the Salvation Army shifted from dine-in meals to grab-and-go meals, and the Fulton and Oswego YMCAs extended their child care services. The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services continued meeting clients’ needs virtually.
“All of these incredible, impactful efforts became the new normal,” Dewine said. “One of the positive outcomes that COVID opened our eyes to is the kindness of the community. During the height of this pandemic, we witnessed a sharp increase in peoples’ willingness to volunteer and serve.”
Kate Davis Pitsley, the United Way’s resource development director, pointed out that the United Way’s board of directors showed leadership by example. They had a fundraising challenge among themselves and raised more than $5,000 for the United Way, Pitsley said.
Rob Rolfe, United Way board president, thanked all the volunteers and said, “Without you, we wouldn’t be able to help others in our community.”
He thanked all those who played a part in the successful campaign, and said he is optimistic for the future.
“With the continued and growing support of all of you in our community, the future is indeed so bright, I may have to wear shades,” Rolfe said.
AWARDS PRESENTED
In addition to honoring the United Way volunteers, exceptional businesses and leaders whose efforts have made significant impacts on Oswego County were also be recognized with awards.
Community Action Award:
David Mirabito
Mirabito, a certified financial planner in Fulton, was presented with the Community Action Award, which goes to someone that has exhibited excellence in supporting the mission of improving lives in the county.
The award was presented by his cousin, Mark Mirabito, a member of the United Way Board of Directors. He said David Mirabito is currently working with the Fulton YMCA, Oswego Health, Farnham, Blessings in a Backpack, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, the Human Concerns Center, Trinity Catholic School, Harborfest, and others.
“In addition to financial support, which he’s been very generous with over the years, he’s given a lot of his time,” Mark Mirabito said. “He always gives up his time for anybody that needs his help.”
“I’m just very grateful to get this award,” David Mirabito said, adding that the county “is a great community with hard-working people.”
Media Award: iHeart Oswego
Christy Huynh, United Way governance co-chair, presented the Media Award to iHeart Oswego, whose coverage contributed to the overall success of the 2021 campaign, she said.
The local news outlet, celebrating 10 years of service, “serves as a window to life in our community,” Huynh said.
In addition to providing coverage of county schools, local sports, and family friendly events, it highlights the stories and efforts of the United Way and its partner agencies.
“We truly appreciate their dedication to highlighting those efforts,” Huynh said.
Victoria Usherwood Gailinas accepted on behalf of iHeart Oswego. She noted that it consists entirely of volunteers.
“We’re looking to enhance all the wonderful things that happen in Oswego,” she said. “We’re very appreciative and we hope to be here another 10 years.”
Community Partner of the Year:
Child Advocacy Center
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County was honored with this award, which is presented to a partner agency whose staff and workplace culture shows outstanding collaboration and support of the United Way.
Bill Crist, a member of the United Way Board of Directors, presented the award.
He said the CAC is “an impressive group of passionate people whose extraordinary commitment, energy, enthusiasm, and talent contributed not only to the success of their company’s campaign, but also consistently furthers the mission of the United Way.”
The CAC achieved a huge participation increase and also grew campaign totals. Staff members also volunteer at various United Way events throughout the year, Crist said.
Tory DeCaire, CAC executive director, accepted the award.
Campaign Coordinator of the Year:
Debra Braden
Dewine presented the Campaign Coordinator of the Year award to Debra Braden, vice president of branch administration for Fulton Savings Bank and also allocations co-chair for the United Way.
“Serving over many years as the campaign coordinator, she continued to move her company’s campaign forward with new and fun efforts every year. She assessed what her company’s atmosphere was and molded that knowledge into her own ideas and tools to advocate at a stronger level,” Dewine said. “Her company’s campaign has grown every year as well as expanding into event sponsorship and other support.”
Braden also received a certificate from Brittney Jerred of Assemblyman Will Barclay’s office recognizing Braden’s 25 years of service.
Spirit of Community Award:
Oswego Speedway
Mallory Bower, a member of the United Way Board of Directors, presented this award, which goes to a person or organization that strives to create meaningful change in the community and has shown a long-standing commitment to the United Way mission.
“The company, its owners, and employees have shown dedication, generosity, and enthusiasm time and time again,” Bower said of Oswego Speedway.
“They made an immediate and meaningful impact when the COVID pandemic entered our community.”
The speedway offered its services to host food and dairy giveaways, developed a Trivia Night fundraiser for the United Way, and served as the beverage sponsor for the recent Galentine’s Day brunch, among other initiatives.
“Your dedication captures the essence of our theme, positive community impact,” Bower said.
John, Jenn and Eric Torrese of Oswego Speedway accepted the award.
The Leadership Luncheon closed with remarks by Dick Delaney, incoming United Way board president.
Delaney said he would continue to work closely with the board and community leaders to continue the mission of the United Way.
He thanked all those in attendance and the many volunteers.
“Our mission would not be possible without many supporters like you who share their time, talent, and treasures to Oswego County,” he said.
He said he will strive to help improve results of existing fundraising events and create new ones to increase support for the community.
“The needs of our community will always grow, so we strive to keep pace with those needs,” he said.
