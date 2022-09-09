OSWEGO COUNTY — The United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 20th Stuff-A-Bus campaign had positive results, serving students across nine school districts.
A total of 33,415 school supply items were collected and distributed to 1,730 students, according to United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine.
Fulton, Phoenix, Hannibal, Mexico, APW, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Central Square, and Oswego school districts held distribution sites for their students. Dewine said that at most school districts, the number of students served by this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign increased from previous years.
“Last year the Fulton City School District served 147 kids and this year they served 336,” Dewine said. “We saw an increase right across the board. … (Fulton) had the largest jump in the number of students.”
The Fulton City School District, in conjunction with the United Way Stuff-A-Bus and numerous other organizations, hosted its distribution site at the Fulton War Memorial.
Not only were school supplies given away, but haircuts, clothing and hygiene items were also available to students. The event included a movie screening and free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and drinks. Dewine said it was a very popular event.
The Phoenix Central School District doubled the number of children served by Stuff-A-Bus compared to last year, and the Sandy Creek Central School District increased by 63 students, Dewine said. While other school districts also had an increase, the only one to have a decrease in student need was Pulaski.
“Pulaski was the only one that saw a decline, and that was almost by a third,” Dewine said. “The reason for that is this year their school district was providing a lot of the school supplies for their kids, but they still participated in the event. They set a bus up, did a collection and then they got their share of school supplies.”
The amount of school supply items collected this year was a decrease from last year’s 42,866 items, which Dewine attributes to higher cost of supplies.
“We still did the same amount of fundraising and got a comparable amount of donations from community organizations. But when we went to buy the school supplies, typically year over year we spend a lot of money on backpacks because they are one of the items that are donated fewer than other school supply items,” Dewine said. “We did see an increase in the price of backpacks. In some cases, they were anywhere from 75 percent more for us to purchase, so therefore we were able to buy less supplies.”
Despite having less school supply items, the efforts of individuals, businesses and communities remained high. The campaign received monetary donations from multiple local organizations, including Ancient Order of Hibernians in Oswego, The Fulton Rotary Club, Lake City Police Club, The Oswego Elks Club and the Oswego Rotary Club.
United Way also has partnerships with multiple businesses, such as Pathfinder Bank, which sells paper buses at its branches to raise money for the campaign. In addition, United Way sets up bins throughout the county for people to bring donations.
“We had bins placed at Oswego City Hall, Fulton City Hall, Cayuga Community College, Child Advocacy Center, Oswego Opportunities and the Department of Social Services in Mexico,” Dewine said. “They always come through for us every year with a lot of school supplies. We do scatter bins around the county, and then we also have places like Fulton Savings Bank, who does an outstanding job at their Central Square location. They collect a huge amount of school supplies. It really is a community wide collaborative effort.”
Dewine thanked all of the individuals and organizations that were involved in and contributed to this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign.
“There's a lot of moving parts and a lot of dedicated individuals who make this come together and make it so successful year after year,” Dewine said. “This is United Way's 20th year of doing Stuff-A-Bus. It's grown over the years and it really does take a lot of different people in order to make it successful.”
