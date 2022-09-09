Stuff a bus 2022

Some Oswego City School District students volunteer at the Stuff-A-Bus table in August. United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine said a total of 33,415 school supplies items were collected and distributed to 1,730 students.

 Nicole Hube photo

OSWEGO COUNTY — The United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 20th Stuff-A-Bus campaign had positive results, serving students across nine school districts.

A total of 33,415 school supply items were collected and distributed to 1,730 students, according to United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine.  

