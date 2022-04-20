Editor’s note: This story was submitted by Kateryna, who is Ukrainian but now lives locally in Oswego.
It has been 50 days since the war broke out in Ukraine. Over 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country. Many others lost their homes, and the shocking photos circulating online that have been taken in Kyiv suburbs show what a bloody trail the Russian army has left behind. While the western parts of the country regularly get struck by missiles, some of the cities in the east, like Mariupol, still remain under Russian occupation.
As Ukrainians defend their freedom in this attack, the United States has been sending them various kinds of arms and ammunition, and investing billions of dollars to repel the Russian invasion and support the Ukrainian economy. Anti-tank weapons called Javelins have been proved so effective in the battlefield that “Javelin” has hit the list of the most unusual baby names in Ukraine.
However, it is not only the government providing help to the Ukrainian army and civilians, but the regular American people. Volunteers across the country have united their efforts and are working nonstop fundraising and collecting humanitarian aid.
The Palladium-Times spoke with some local activists who shared their stories and explained why the full-scale invasion in the heart of Europe should not be taken lightly.
Fulton resident Rob Taylor, an Army and Marine Corps veteran, had been deployed to Yavoriv training center in Ukraine back in 2017. He was deeply shocked when he first heard the news about the Russians invading the country he’s lived and worked in once.
“To me it’s very personal since I’ve spent there almost a year of my life. My good Ukrainian friends are fighting for their home either on the frontline or on the ground at this moment,” Taylor said.
While sharing his impressions of Ukraine he singles out its people: their hospitality, kindness and warmth. It’s been hurting Taylor to watch them go through the hardships of war: “I’ve been talking to my close friend in Ukraine, Victor, almost every day since the beginning of the invasion. His brother is fighting on the frontline.”
To help his Ukrainian friends in their battle, Taylor launched a fundraising project.
Taylor added the Oswego American Legion Post 268 will host a chicken barbecue on May 28, as well as the drawing contest, with all proceeds going toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
“Our guests will be able to experience the authentic atmosphere with Ukrainian desserts, music and souvenirs,” Taylor said.
It is the first fundraiser Rob has ever worked on in his life, but he knows this is the best way to involve himself and the community in helping Ukraine. He said he has been very impressed with the great interest the local people are showing in the upcoming event.
However, some locals not only donate their money but have joined Taylor’s initiative. One of them is James Aluzi, the owner of Three Little Pigs Bottle Return in Fulton. Deeply convinced that all Americans must unite and help Ukraine repel the attack, he started his own project to help Taylor gather money and spread the word about the upcoming event.
“If people want to join our efforts, they can drop their bottles and cans at the container painted blue and yellow. We’ll sum up our (proceeds) with the ones collected through the chicken barbecue event,” Aluzi said.
Aluzi hopes to gather as much money as possible and plans to run a “Donate cans for Ukraine” project for at least two months.
“The Ukrainians will have to start everything all over again and it will take them many years to reach a prewar level. I say my prayers every night that they will get through this,” Aluzi said.
Anton Chertkovsky was born in Odesa, Ukraine, and moved to the U.S. in 1995 when he was just 8 years old. His family fled antisemitism they experienced throughout their whole life in the Soviet Union. A couple years ago, Chertkovsky settled in Oswego with his wife and their two kids and has been working as a physician’s assistant at Central Square Urgent Care.
His wife, Liubov, was the one who broke the news to him about the war in Ukraine.
“She came to the garage where I was changing oil in a car and told me the bombs were falling. I felt lightheaded, couldn’t believe it was real,” Chertkovsky said.
When the first shock passed, the extreme anger took its place.
“My first thought was to buy a plane ticket, get a machine gun and go kill Russians. But I’d never leave my family on their own, so I started seeking other options to get involved,” he said.
Working as a PA, Chertkovsky developed a deep understanding of how different kinds of medicine work and what people might need during wartime. That’s how his project of shipping medical supplies to Ukraine has started.
Chertkovsky has been cooperating with the primary care offices, ambulance and fire departments, as well as endocrinology, pulmonology and cardiology centers. Chertkovsky said the people he connects with have been very generous, donating either medications or samples.
“This is the second time I’m collecting the medical items. A few weeks ago (I) put a large bag together, primarily with insulin, and sent it over to Ukraine,” Chertkovsky said. “This time I’m going to deliver the packages to the Polish-Ukrainian border myself. There I’ll be meeting a team of volunteers, who bring refugees to Poland, and on their way back we’ll load their vans with the supplies I’m bringing.”
The medications will be transported to the medical providers on the frontlines to be used on both soldiers and civilians. As Ukrainian forces liberate cities, like Bucha, or enter abandoned and destroyed towns, they find people who need vital medications.
“I’m bringing various intravenous and oral antibiotics, thyroid and blood pressure medications, Metformin for diabetes, a significant amount of resuscitation medications mostly for cardiac arrest and shock, as well as things like intubation kits for preventing suffocation and restoring a breathing passage and inhalers for asthma,” Chertkovsky said, noting it is not a full list yet.
He has also collected plan B’s and pregnancy tests for the Ukrainian girls and women who are raped by the Russian occupants: lots of them die as a result, some get pregnant.
“Since I’ve started organizing medical supply transport to Ukraine, my psychologic outlook became a little better. It doesn’t hurt so bad when you’re involved in something,” Chertkovsky said.
Recently his wife created a GoFundMe page “Help Ukraine” to collect money for the future trips.
Chertkovsky has been also looking up the options of sending weaponry to Ukraine. This includes rifles, helmets and bulletproof vests. The trouble is, these items require a special expert license and it’s very difficult to obtain one.
“There’s a nonprofit organization called Ukrainian American Coordinating Council based out in California and they have been sending helmets and vests to the Ukrainian armed forces. I donated some money to them and urge everyone I come across to do the same,” Chertkovsky said.
As for rifles, he mentions a company in Florida called KelTec, that was already shipping weapons to Ukraine prior to the beginning of the war. They make a certain kind of a gun specifically for the Ukrainian military. Now they are also accepting weapons to ship to Ukraine. Chertkovsky mentioned if the opportunity came around, he’d collect some weapons and drive them to the Florida dealer. But for now, he’s focusing on the things he does best and keeps collecting the vital medical supplies.
Speaking of future, Chertkovsky and his wife have been discussing the possibility of returning to Ukraine once the war is over.
Born in Ternopil, Ukraine, Olga Rudka moved to Syracuse in 2000. Since then, she’s been back to her home country almost every summer, since her job as a nationality worker at Solvay Schools allows her to do that.
“I’ve seen how Ukraine has grown and prospered over the years, that is why it’s so heartbreaking to see how the Russians are destroying what has been so cherished and nurtured,” Rudka said.
From her Ukrainian friend, she learned the war broke out and could not believe it at first, so she contacted her cousins in Odesa to confirm it. They did: “They are bombing us right now.” Back then the only thought circling in her mind was, “Is this reality?”
When it was only a few days into the war, Rudka started seeking an opportunity to help her country. The ministry “Youth with a Mission” accepted her application and the woman started to plan her trip to Poland. She created a Venmo account so people could donate for the mission she was about to take up.
“I did not hesitate at all. I had a burning in my heart. My Solvay school district family showed me great support giving me days off and helping financially,” Rudka said. “I recognized over 90% of my coworker’s names on the Venmo donation list.”
Shortly after that, Rudka, with her cousins Yuliya and Teresa, flew to Rzeszów, Poland, to join the “Youth with a Mission” team.
Within the two-week period the women volunteered at the children’s orphanage in Rzeszów, at the rest area in Lublin, and worked on buying food, clothes and medical supplies to transfer to Ukraine.
“The international volunteers were bringing refugees through the Polish border, and we were loading their minivans with supplies so they wouldn’t’ go back empty,” Rudka said.
She has met volunteers from Costa Rica, Ireland, the Netherlands and other countries.
At the orphanage, Rudka witnessed the Ukrainians fleeing their homes on the way to the unknown future; children, who lost both parents; broken families, haunted by the memories they will never be able to erase. Some people were completely shut down, some frightened, but some were extremely touched by the warm welcome they received after the horrors they’ve been through.
Rudka remembered one young Ukrainian mother with two kids she’s met.
“My cousin Yuliya was speaking to her offering her food and other things, but the woman was just sitting there, embracing her baby, trembling and crying quietly, and just shaking her head ‘no.”
The other heart wrenching story Rudka brought from the Rzeszów orphanage refugee center where she translated for kids and their families into Ukrainian. She met a mother with two kids, one of whom was in a wheelchair, who were evacuating from Irpin, one of the most destroyed Ukrainian towns. The family had to be locked in a train cart and ride really slow in total darkness for hours because the previous train was heavily shelled by the Russian soldiers.
“It’s impossible to imagine how that must have been to them. You’re fleeing war with a child in a wheelchair, and you must be quiet for hours in dark not to get killed — it’s something I could have imagined in a horror movie,” Rudka said. “But it’s reality.”
Later Rudka came back to Poland for a few days, to join the volunteers’ team and work on delivering some vital items through the Polish border into Ukraine.
Currently her Venmo account still accepts donations as she’s working on collecting first aid kits for the Ukrainian armed forces as well as T-shirts, socks and underwear. She explained those are a big necessity since soldiers simply cannot wash them on the frontline. At the same time, if the opportunity comes around, she’s ready to head out to Poland for the third time.
“My heart breaks down when I deeply think about all the lives that’s been lost and broken. … Our families were fleeing the Soviet Union and had experienced the things that are being observed in Russia right now: the oppression and brutality,” Rudka said. “For the past 30 years Ukraine was rising from the ashes and striving for democracy the United States is a great example of. If we truly value these principles, we need to support the younger countries that fight for that.”
Luda Makarchuk from Syracuse knows very well where the war in Ukraine is heading, since nearly 40 years ago her family was broken by the same regime Russia is trying to bring to her birth country now.
Born in Ternopil, Ukraine, to a Christian family, she lost her father when only 6 months old.
“My dad was a strong believer and was murdered for his faith. This came as a shock to our Christian community even though the persecution of believers was very intense back in the soviet times,” Makarchuk said.
Makarchuk remembered her mother’s stories about KGB coming to their house and threatening them. She said they would demand any information connected to their church: how many people attended the services, what were their names, who were the preachers and so on. Just because her family would not succumb to those rules, the pressure they experienced was severe.
One evening Makarchuk’s father did not come back home from work. They found him in a few days, most of his body burned with acid, except for the tiny patch around his heart. No one was held accountable for his murder.
When Makarchuk was 8 years old, she immigrated to the United States with her family. Since then, she’s been to Ukraine a few times, a couple of those trips accompanied by Olga Rudka, her close friend.
“Anytime I would come back, Irpin (a town in Kyiv suburbs) was always my first stop. My mom’s close friends were living there right up until the war. Now they are refugees in the western Ukraine,” Makarchuk said.
When her friends sent her the videos of Irpin they took while evacuating, she couldn’t believe her eyes. The streets she knew so well and walked so many times were unrecognizable after all the shelling and bombings.
When the war began, the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Syracuse, where Makarchuk is an active member, jumped in head first. They immediately launched the financial fundraising for the humanitarian aid. At the same time, the local people started to bring them clothes, food and other items to ship to Ukraine.
“The response we got from the Syracuse community over exceeded our expectations. People donated both money and physical items and we were blown away by their kindness and willingness to help,” Makarchuk said.
A few weeks later Luda with the other women from the church organized a pierogi sale. Ten thousand pierogis were sold out in 43 minutes. $15,000, which was collected from the sale, was transferred to the church fund and later directed to their Ukrainian partners. Makarchuk mentioned the church’s plans to hold one more pierogi sale in a couple weeks since the community loved it so much.
“The war has brought to light how united the Ukrainian nation really is: when you all feel the same pain, it draws you so much closer,” Makarchuk said.
Makarchuk is sure, however, people cannot afford to be silent about the brutality and suffering that are happening this very minute at the heart of Europe.
“There’s always hope. If we speak louder, less Ukrainian children and women are going to be raped and killed, less Ukrainian families broken, more innocent lives saved. Because everything these people are guilty of — just their aspirations for freedom and a better life for their future generations,” Makarchuk said.
