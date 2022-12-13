OSWEGO — About 110 city employees will receive raises of $3 an hour next year, according to an agreement announced Tuesday.
Workers in the Department of Public Works, equipment operators, and clerical staff at departments throughout city of Oswego government will receive the raise starting in January, according to a new agreement between union leaders and city leaders.
The Oswego Common Council unanimously approved the measure boosting Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 200 United workers’ hourly rate Monday night. The motion also included a new wage longevity system, delivering further raises for laborers with extended tenures working for the city.
The increased wages are an amendment to the current SEIU labor contract with the city.
“I am more than happy to deliver significant raises to many of our dedicated city employees serving our community,” Mayor Billy Barlow said in a press release. “The progress we have made in our community these last several years could not have been done without dedicated public servants working day in and day out to move this community forward, keep the city operating, and serving the public as they enter city hall and interact with various city departments.”
Barlow praised SEIU 200 United President Scott Phillipson and other union leaders for coming together to negotiate the raises. Phillipson, in turn, thanked the mayor.
“SEIU 200United members keep Oswego great by supporting its citizens at City Hall and providing clean and usable public spaces for all to enjoy, all while braving rough winters and keeping our roads clear and safe,” Phillipson said. “Working with Mayor Barlow to keep our wages competitive is the right step toward recruiting and retaining the best workforce this city can have now and in the future. We are pleased the Council approved the mayor’s recommendation and we look forward to working for our great city for years to come.”
