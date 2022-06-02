OSWEGO — A U.S. Army fort in Virginia could be named after legendary Civil War surgeon, feminist icon, and town of Oswego native Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.
The news comes after the Congressional Naming Commission released a list of nine bases that would be changing their names to those of women, African-American, Native American and Latino service members last week. The commission’s efforts are part of a larger legislative push to remove the names of landmarks and military spaces with Confederate names.
If approved by Congress later this year, Mary Walker would become the namesake of what is currently known as Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.
“It would certainly amplify her legacy,” said town of Oswego Historian George DeMass, who is the preeminent Walker scholar in the county. “She appears in the news media every two or three months and she is becoming more well known, but this would really put her in front of the public.”
Mary Walker’s place in American history is that of a trailblazer. She became the first female U.S. Army surgeon during the Civil War, a feat that paved the way for her to also become the first woman to receive the Medal of Honor by then-U.S. President Andrew Johnson. The Medal of Honor, according to the National Medal of Honor Museum, is earned by service members willing to risk their lives to protect and serve the U.S.
Born in Oswego Town on Bunker Hill in 1832, Walker was an educator in the area before graduating from Central Medical College in Syracuse in 1853 as just the second woman in the U.S. to become a medical doctor.
Although the Medal of Honor was rescinded in 1917, Walker refused to return the medal, which was posthumously reinstated in 1977 by an act of Congress.
DeMass said Walker’s nomination joins that of other accomplished Americans, such as President Dwight Eisenhower. Walker’s nomination, he added, is a reason for excitement among people in the town of Oswego. Beyond that, it fulfills a statement issued by Walker in 1897 that is now on display at the Oswego Town Hall: “People won’t really appreciate what I’ve done until after I am gone,” as read by DeMass.
“If the renaming goes through and they play the national anthem at the base, Mary Walker will be elated,” DeMass noted.
The Naming Commission is set to issue a report on the name changes to Congress due Oct. 1.
“Dr. Mary Walker’s service to the nation, perseverance over significant obstacles based on her gender, and life-long fight for equality serve as an example and inspiration for all Americans,” Naming Commission officials wrote in their rationale. “Her career also honors the civilian contractors, medical professionals, female veterans, and women volunteers who have served throughout our history, and who continue to serve our nation in the cause of human freedom.”
The Congressional Naming Commission Chair, retired U.S. Navy Admiral Michelle J. Howard, said in a statement the Commission sought to find names that would be “inspirational to the soldiers and civilians who serve on our Army posts, and to the communities who support them.”
“We realized quickly that we had more heroes than we did bases to name,” Admiral Howard said. “And we were overwhelmed with the greatness of the American soldier — from those who gave their entire adult lives to the Army, to those who sacrificed themselves in valorous acts. We were reminded that courage has no boundaries by man-made categories of race, color, gender, religion, or creed.”
DeMass noted the renaming of the base would “bolster the intention” of women stationed at the base.
“I like to call her a visionary. She was truly a visionary,” he said.
Even outside of her military service, Walker was a foremother and a participant in movements to reform the way women’s fashion was perceived, as well as equal suffrage movements, according to DeMass. He added Walker wrote about child abuse in the late 1800s, which made it difficult to find publishers for her writings.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camilus, was unable to be reached for comment. Katko represents the town of Oswego and has previously honored Mary Walker’s accomplishments and legacy on the House of Representatives floor.
