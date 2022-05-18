OSWEGO — Along the strip running through the heart of downtown Oswego, crowds will soon walk the streets lined with vendors offering a locally sourced taste in food, art and other goods.
The Oswego-Fulton Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Oswego Health, is kicking off the summer months with the Oswego Farmers’ Market on Thursday, June 9, in the 200 block of West First Street. From 4-7:45 p.m., locals can enjoy various goods that the region has to offer.
The Fulton Farmers’ Market is held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting June 11 in the downtown Canalview parking lot along South Second Street (Route 481).
Both markets are a hot commodity and there’s a little something for everyone despite the different vibes each one brings fresh to the table.
Both markets are presented by the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
“They both have a different feel,” Chamber Executive Director Katie Toomey said. “Thursday night’s Oswego Market is more of a community event, if you will. It almost mirrors a street fair.”
And there’s no short list of things to do.
“There’s bands, theme nights and more public tabling,” Toomey said. “And of course, the traditional flair and vendors. There’s just a little bit more going on.”
Paired with the bliss of the return of the Social District made possible by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, the city will be bustling with restaurant goers, too. The ordinance for open containers is lifted during that time, for that particular area, starting the same day as the market.
A partnership with aluminum supplier Novelis has opened the door to new opportunities for those enjoying the splendors of such a social time, something paramount to expanding and assisting local businesses.
Novelis will be supplying aluminum disposable containers throughout the Oswego Farmers’ Market, straight down to the concert series venue.
“(It’s) another initiative that makes so much sense to us as a partnership, and it just shows the many years that we’ve kind of all figured it out and work together in partnership to make the farmers’ market in Oswego more of a social event,” said Sara Broadwell, the chamber’s community events and engagement manager. “And to tie into a partnership with the city, and with Novelis, who was very supportive of the chamber and just collectively, it’s really amazing.”
Amazing in the ways the event has also evolved over its roughly 50-year history. It now has grown to offer more than the usual fare found at a lot of farmers’ markets. The chamber has recently grown that list of vendors to include artisans as well.
Broadwell said, while people are there to stroll and look at goods at Thursday’s event, a more traditional farmers’ market can be found in Fulton, which has its own perks in many ways.
“Saturday is a smaller event in Fulton but honestly a very profitable event for our farmers and for vendors. People are in and out,” Broadwell said. “It’s basically smaller and more focused on getting the goods that you need and leaving as opposed to an event.”
And those goods are top notch, often taken for granted at the supermarket. In season is in fashion. It’s also healthier, tastier and fresher than an imported product from say, California. Though we enjoy strawberries year-round, having a strawberry at the height of its ripeness in June and July is special.
Perhaps the output in the beginning is small, as was expressed by Toomey, but the variety is forever changing with the seasons and is full-fledged by midsummer.
“You can’t go to a farmers’ market in June and expect to find pickles,” Broadwell said. “A lot of people joke that the market is not that full yet, but they have to remember that everything comes in season. So in the beginning we start off our markets a little bit slower. But I would say like mid-July, everything that you could imagine to get from a farmers’ market you can purchase and buy from both markets.”
You can learn more about what produce is in season for any geographical area at seasonalfoodguide.org. The information is compiled from state agriculture departments around the U.S. and the National Resource Defense Council, a nonprofit based in New York with a mission to ensure clean and accessible food for everyone.
So what can shoppers and those just passing by expect at the parallel events?
The Concert Series just announced by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow for this summer; Fresh and in-season produce brought to you by businesses such as Ingersoll Farms; Restaurant Week in Oswego County; and of course, the many businesses in the area of the markets.
“Historically, we have had some very big staples, significant vendors and farms locally that have always attended our markets,” Broadwell said. “My favorite thing is that you always meet their parents or grandparents or grandkids.”
Staple vendors are secured for this year, but the market has room for more. Applications are still being accepted, and can be found on the chamber’s website (www.oswegofultonchamber.com).
“We have our signature vendors. We have our stable vendors. You can go to each location and get anything that you need in season,” Broadwell said. “We are opening things up a bit to artisans, crafters, much more than we have in the past to expand our vendor numbers. We’re both solid in Oswego and Fulton as of now.”
