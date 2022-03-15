The Cold Steel team (pictured) won the 2021 Pro Division of the Oswego Pro/Am fishing Tournament. The tournament received an additional $5,000 in sponsorship funds from the Oswego Common Council, which approved the funds on Monday.
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved a couple monetary budget changes to two local summer attractions during its biweekly meeting on Monday.
Both the 2022 Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park and the 2022 Oswego Pro/Am Fishing Tournament held in the Port City received additional funding.
The concert series, which hadn’t requested additional funding for 25 years, according to jazz band director Stan Gosek, asked for $2,000 — increasing its funding from the city from $8,000 to $10,000.
Historically, the increase in funding had come every 15 to 20 years, and Gosek said at last Monday’s committee meeting that it’s been fairly consistent.
Councilor Rob Corradino, who was acting mayor during the Common Council meeting with excused absence from Mayor Billy Barlow, made sure to clarify the budget was already there, but the request was for the small increase.
Councilor Kevin Hill was also an excused absence from the council meeting.
“We’re increasing it $2,000 for the first time in about 20 years,” Councilor Rob Corradino said. “Based on what we heard last week, I think that’s probably justified.”
The Pro/Am Fishing Tournament will also receive $5,000 in sponsorship funds from the Port City as part of the “GOLD Sponsorship Level.”
During the committee meeting last week, Barlow noted that he thought the city should play a “bigger role” in the tournament, since “it’s progressively gotten bigger and more organized each and every year.”
Despite his absence, Barlow also left a memo thanking local agencies for their recent work.
With a couple large structure fires that required further investigation, a “sizable” oil spill and a water main break at the county building, it made for a “busy week for all of (them).”
The departments Barlow specifically mentioned included the Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, the Department of Code Enforcement, and the water crew of the Oswego Department of Public Works for the “incredible job” they did.
“It is impressive and encouraging to see your departments working together to respond to these emergencies, and perform at the level you all did this week,” Barlow wrote. “Thank you all very much. Keep up the outstanding work. Please know your efforts do not go unnoticed. Here’s to a safe — and hopefully slower — rest of the month.”
“I think the council can also agree with the mayor they did a great job this past week under extreme circumstances,” Corradino added.
