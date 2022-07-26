Dunkin West Seneca Street

The Dunkin’ locations at 105 state Route 104 and 255 W. Seneca St., pictured above, are closed for renovations. Both locations are expected to reopen in about three weeks or so with updated signage and a different layout.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Dunkin’ locations in the east and west side of Oswego are set to be closed for renovations for the next month, according to a representative of ownership group, The Wolak Group.

When the stores at 105 state Route 104, and the 255 W. Seneca St., near SUNY Oswego, reopen in the next three weeks or so, according to franchise owner Tom Santurri, customers can expect improvements such as updated signage, a different layout, and a tap for cold beverages.

