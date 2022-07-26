The Dunkin’ locations at 105 state Route 104 and 255 W. Seneca St., pictured above, are closed for renovations. Both locations are expected to reopen in about three weeks or so with updated signage and a different layout.
OSWEGO — The Dunkin’ locations in the east and west side of Oswego are set to be closed for renovations for the next month, according to a representative of ownership group, The Wolak Group.
When the stores at 105 state Route 104, and the 255 W. Seneca St., near SUNY Oswego, reopen in the next three weeks or so, according to franchise owner Tom Santurri, customers can expect improvements such as updated signage, a different layout, and a tap for cold beverages.
The improvements, Santurri said, are part of a 10-year remodeling schedule for franchises.
“The inside would look very similar to the downtown location, with similar color patterns. It will have our tap system where our cold beverages flow through,” he said. “That is more efficient and gives a higher quality product. We also change the layout slightly so it is more efficient. These changes are about upgrading and allow for quicker and better service.”
The stores will also have some new electronic improvements for employees that help the orders process properly.
“On a normal schedule, this is a two-week process,” Santurri said. “Unfortunately, with the supply chain issues and challenges, getting work done currently can take up three weeks as far as an optimal timeline. It could run a little longer depending on the equipment we are using as it is backordered.”
Santurri noted these woes are not unlike those experienced by businesses around the world.
“Every consumer in the world understands that getting goods and services right now is a little difficult,” he said. “The construction and commercial aspect of it is the same way. We are struggling to get a lot of supplies and equipment. It is delaying the remodels a bit longer.”
For Santurri, this investment is reflective of the Wolak Group’s commitment to the community.
“Over the last two years Oswego seems to be really developing the community, coming up with innovative and cool ideas to help revitalize the area,” Santurri said, praising the Port City.
