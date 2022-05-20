FULTON — Tunes in June, a series of free concerts at the downtown gazebo in Fulton, will return on Wednesday, June 1.
The concerts are presented by the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department and will be held every Wednesday in June from noon until 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase lunch from a local food vendor.
“It’s kind of like a summer kickoff for us,” Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron said. “I know that the senior population loves it and the businesses that work downtown, and it brings a little life there during the work week.”
This is the second year that the Parks and Recreation Department has coordinated Tunes in June. It was previously done by the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and the department decided to continue it.
“It’s something we wanted to keep going,” Waldron said. “It’s something that’s good for the city, it’s good for our downtown businesses, it’s great to highlight our restaurants that we have here in Fulton and it’s just a good event for everybody.”
The five weeks of Tunes in June will feature a different musician and food vendor each week. Concert sponsors include Oswego Health, Longley Dodge and NET & Die. Senior residents of nearby Towpath Towers and employees of downtown businesses come to listen to music and eat together, and last year there were typically 60 to 80 attendees per week, according to Waldron. He said that holding the concerts during the week provide a good change of pace from the normal nine to five.
“It’s a good way to bring some energy and excitement into the work week, rather than everything being on the weekend,” Waldron said.
Tunes in June will kickoff on June 1, with Dave Demicolo performing and Red Baron Pizza offering lunch. Tavern on the Lock will be at the June 8 concert with music by Fish Creek Rodeo. June 15 features Max Scialdone for music and The Twisted Grill for food, and June 22 will have music by Michael Place and food from Lakeview Lanes. Joe Cortini will perform at the final concert on June 29, with Westside Roadhouse BBQ for lunch. Each food vendor is expected to have one or two different menu items.
If a Wednesday concert is canceled due to rain, the concert will be held on Thursday in order to avoid any financial loss to food vendors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.