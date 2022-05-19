RICHLAND — Pulaski-based New York State Police were dispatched to 250 Pine Grove Road, Camp #7 in Richland shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday regarding an individual shooting his rifle at his neighbor’s property.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team — Central took Robert G. Bailey, 80, of Tully, into custody without further incident.
Bailey shot and damaged a septic system control panel, septic system vent and the side window of the neighbor’s residence. The bullet that struck the neighbor’s window went through the glass, into the residence, and exited the other side of the residence through the siding.
State troopers and BCI investigators responded to the camp and during the course of their investigation, Bailey barricaded himself inside the camp and during negotiations, he fired several rounds from his rifles at the officers.
As a result, Bailey was arrested and charged with three counts of menacing a police officer, a class D felony, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony, second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
State police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Park Police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego Police Department and the Northern Oswego County Ambulance.
