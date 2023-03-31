OSWEGO — If opportunities for fishing in January and February sank like a stone in spring-like temperatures, anglers can take heart in the spring fishing season, which appears to be off to a healthy start.
Saturday is the opening day of trout season in New York State waters. The season runs until Oct. 15, although most waterways are open to catch-and-release for trout year-round.
Kyle Wise, of Oswego, fishes the Oswego River year-round.
“I fished it all year, and the trout fishing was absolutely amazing,” said Wise.
Ditto for steelhead.
“A lot of people were thrown off by the high water, but regardless of water height and flow, there are always places to catch them on the Oswego River,” said Wise.
Wise, who said he fishes the river every chance he gets, said the river waters appear to be trending normally for this time of year, and he expects a good spring season along the river.
The Oswego River, which takes in water from the Seneca River near Phoenix and flows for 23 miles through Fulton and into the city of Oswego, is a playground for anglers, especially the fast-moving waters from the Varick Dam to the mouth of Lake Ontario.
Steelhead (the same species as rainbow trout) can be bagged throughout the winter until late April — with a brief break to protect them while they spawn — and brown trout join them as the most popular and easy takes when the official trout season opens.
Not far behind the opening of trout season is walleye season, which begins May 1 and marks the start of Oneida Lake’s busy fishing season.
“It looks to be a good season going in,” said Mike Tankersley, owner of Full Tank Charters on Oneida Lake.
Because it’s been a warm winter, there was little ice on Oneida Lake. On a good ice-fishing day, Oneida Lake turns into a virtual city of ice fishing shanties — small temporary shelters that make a day on the ice a little more comfortable, and a little less, well, icy.
“(Anglers) didn’t take a lot of fish,” Tankersley said.
Fewer opportunities for fishing on the ice meant fewer walleyes were taken, he said.
He expects the bite this spring to be hot, which will be good for the adult walleye population. If walleyes feel overcrowded, they’ll resort to cannibalism.
In 2022, the daily limit for walleye was raised to five, up from three in an effort to maintain the natural population. Limits are set by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Fisheries and Wildlife Division.
January and February were unusually warm, which put an early end to an already lackluster ice fishing season, yet signaled the potential for the spring waters to warm earlier than normal.
Shawn Monroe, owner of S&D Bait and Goods in Mexico, opened his new bait shop on March 1, about a month earlier than planned, in anticipation of an early perch bite.
“We opened early to let people come in and see what we’ve got,” said Monroe. In one corner of the shop, two tanks gurgled with live minnows — a prime bait for local perch, which is permitted all year in New York, and is popular in the shallow inland waters near the shores of Lake Ontario. Soon, Monroe will begin stocking salmon eggs to be used for trout fishing.
Monroe said he is looking forward to an increase in bait sales in the coming weeks, and with the onset of bullhead fishing in the calm, shallow waters of the tributaries in the Mexico and Pulaski areas. His shop is on Route 3, about midway between Mexico Point and Port Ontario, areas that feature shallow pools, which warm quickly and invite many species of fish, and many eager anglers.
Those who prefer the art of fly fishing are celebrating Saturday as well. The Salmon River, considered one of the best places in country for fly fishing, opens its upper section (just north of the Salmon River Fish Hatchery, on County Route 22) to fly fishing — catch and release only — Saturday. Fish there for Atlantic salmon, steelhead, coho and Chinook salmon, and brown trout, according to the Oswego County Tourism website.
The NYS DEC, with help from Oswego County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, has already begun to stock more than 80,000 yearling and older trout in the waterways of the city of Oswego and in Richland. More trout stocking will take place in May in several other locations as the season progresses.
About 140,000 Chinook salmon and 20,000 rainbow trout (steelhead) are stocked annually in the Oswego River, according to the New York State DEC, which works in partnership with the Oswego County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Orwell. Stocking also takes place in the Salmon River.
Amounts are determined largely by natural population numbers, according to Scott Prindle, fisheries manager for the DEC’s Region 7 Fisheries.
While it’s still too early to determine if water levels will go to either extreme, that can affect the breeding and movement of fish as well. Shallow waters cause fish to look for deeper pockets of water.
A 2019 study of the increasing average temperature of Lake Ontario found that warmer waters are forcing fish to look for food in deeper waters. Oneida Lake is experiencing a similar warming trend, about .5 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, according to a 2015 report in the Geophysical Research Letters. The lake has an average depth of about 22 feet.
If weather is the main topic of conversation in Oswego County, fishing is probably a close second. The county’s waterways, in particular the Salmon River, draw anglers from across the country and the globe. Locally, fishing brings in tens of millions of dollars to the local economy. The area is a destination for those interested in casting a line, especially during the spring and fall salmon runs.
Wise notes that he’s rarely alone along the Oswego River.
“Any nice day we’ve had, there are people out,” he said.
Wise said his love for fishing began at a young age, when he and his grandfather, Charles Sharkey, would fish in creeks and streams near their home in Hannibal.
Wise says he now shares his love for fishing with his two children.
“He unlocked the hobby, which is now the passion,” he said.
