Kyle Wise, 31, of Oswego, fishes the Oswego River nearly every day, even in the winter. Here, he holds a steelhead he caught in the river.

 Allison Kanaley photo

OSWEGO — If opportunities for fishing in January and February sank like a stone in spring-like temperatures, anglers can take heart in the spring fishing season, which appears to be off to a healthy start.

Saturday is the opening day of trout season in New York State waters. The season runs until Oct. 15, although most waterways are open to catch-and-release for trout year-round. 

