top story Troopers still looking for missing teen from Pulaski Oct 24, 2022 5 hrs ago

PULASKI — Troopers are still looking for a Pulaski teenager who was last seen earlier this month.

Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen on Oct. 9 leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, police said. Troopers said Bruce is 5-foot-11, 140 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, according to police.

Those who may know where Cronk is are asked to contact the State Police at 315-366-6000 or to call 911.
