Daniel M. Wahl

State Troopers are looking for Daniel M. Wahl, who was last seen Sunday.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Troopers are searching for an Oswego County man, Daniel M. Wahl.

Wahl, 28, was last seen on Sunday parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina in Onondaga County. 

Wahl has been described as 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone knows where Wahl is, they are asked to contact 911 or the State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

