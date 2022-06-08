top story breaking Troopers looking for missing Oswego County man Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email State Troopers are looking for Daniel M. Wahl, who was last seen Sunday. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Troopers are searching for an Oswego County man, Daniel M. Wahl.Wahl, 28, was last seen on Sunday parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina in Onondaga County. Wahl has been described as 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.If anyone knows where Wahl is, they are asked to contact 911 or the State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton police arrest 20-year-old following sex abuse investigation Committees give OK to Riverwalk repairs, pedestrian bridge lighting Latest e-Edition June 8, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHilton aims to have all school districts covered — no matter what agency does it‘We’re looking forward to people giving us a chance’Sheriff's office warns of 'Orbeez Challenge'Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in OswegoFulton 12-year-old organizing spaghetti dinner for UkraineFulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame to induct three new membersOswego pastor riding for Afghan resettlementDonald Hilton (Boston Bean) GreenlayOCSD employee charged after falsely reporting incident at high schoolHole-in-one recorded at Oswego Country Club Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
