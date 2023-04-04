RICHLAND — A Fulton police lieutenant accused of drunken driving told troopers it was his wife, not him, who had crashed a car on Interstate 81 despite evidence to the contrary.
The details about the arrest of Sean M. Hanks are contained in a New York State Police report written by Trooper Adam Russo that was viewed by The Palladium-Times.
Troopers responded at 10:53 p.m. on March 18 to a one-car crash on I-81 in Richland. A 2014 Kia Optima had veered off the west shoulder and hit an earth embankment, causing heavy front-end damage to the driver’s side, state police said.
When Russo arrived at the scene, firefighters told him that the driver, Monica R. Hanks, was intoxicated and being medically evaluated by NOCA ambulance. Russo entered the ambulance to interview her. He reported noticing the smell of alcohol and said Monica Hanks stated she had driven the Kia in the ditch.
Russo said he didn’t see any blood on Monica Hanks and that she couldn’t explain how or why she had been driving on I-81 coming from Pulaski.
“I exited the ambulance and observed an unidentified male with a beard, whom I did not recognize, smoking a cigar at the ambulance door,” he said.
The man, who appeared intoxicated, said his wife had called him after getting into an accident and he had responded to the scene to help her, Russo said. During the conversation, the trooper noticed a holster and pistol on the man’s right hip.
“I verbally announced ‘gun’ and placed the male against the ambulance securing both hands,” Russo said. “During restraint and after approximately two minutes of discussion, the male identified himself as Sean Hanks, and furthermore a law enforcement officer.”
Sean Hanks told the trooper he worked for the Fulton Police Department and provided an expired police ID card. His pistol was given to a sheriff’s deputy at the scene to secure.
Russo noticed Sean Hanks was bleeding from his right hand and had blood on his tan cargo pants and shirt.
“I advised S. Hanks that he was intoxicated to which he replied he hadn’t drank in a couple of hours,” he said.
After Sean Hanks failed several field sobriety tests, he was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Pulaski. Russo notified his sergeant who in turn contacted his captain who responded to the barracks while Sean Hanks was processed.
A sheriff’s deputy contacted Russo and told him there was blood inside the Kia that was consistent with Sean Hanks’ injuries. Blood was found on the steering wheel and console. The deputy also reported finding cigar ash, an open mixed alcoholic beverage in the cup holder and a portable police radio in the rear passenger seat.
While investigating, troopers spotted a second vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, running and parked on the shoulder near the scene of the accident. When a tow truck arrived to take the Jeep away, troopers could not find the keys. Russo said he couldn’t find them in Sean Hanks’ property, but Trooper Jonathon Wood, who had Monica Hanks under arrest, found the keys to the Jeep on her.
“M. Hanks further made verbal admissions to Trooper J. Wood that she was driving the Jeep, not the Kia involved in the accident,” Russo said, adding that Sean Hanks denied being the driver of the Kia in the accident.
State police said that Monica Hanks had actually driven to the scene in the Jeep to help her husband after he crashed in the Kia.
Sean Hanks, 44, of Pulaski, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (blood-alcohol content of 0.22%) and unsafe lane change. Monica Hanks, 44, of Pulaski, was charged with driving while intoxicated (blood- alcohol content of 0.14%). The legal limit is 0.08%.
Sean Hanks was issued appearance tickets and released to Sgt. Thomas Pappa, of the Fulton Police Department.
State police did not say Sean Hanks was a police officer when they announced the arrests, though a spokesman confirmed that he was an off-duty officer when asked by a reporter.
After his arrest, the Fulton Police Department said Sean Hanks, a 19-year police veteran, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation.
