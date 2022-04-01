GRANBY — Thunder Island Amusement Park, the iconic Fulton-area water park, is up for sale. The park, real estate agents say, has “very solid suitors” and has received significant inquiries this month.
The approximately 113-acre park, located at 21 Wilcox Road in the town of Granby, was listed for sale in October last year for $2.75 million, according to Pyramid Brokerage Company real estate agent Paul Mackey. Mackey noted current owner Elizabeth Falise does not have an interest in continuing to operate the park.
Falise’s husband and Thunder Island’s former co-owner Ronald Falise died in a tractor accident at the park last summer, prompting Thunder Island to shut down indefinitely.
“(Elizabeth Falise) is pretty devastated,” Mackey said.
The couple purchased the park in June 2018 from Harold Perau, the park’s founder according to Oswego County Real Property data.
The park includes eight water slides with five pools, three go-kart ride configurations, a zip line, mini golf, and a banquet facility, according to the listing, but part of its appeal comes from its location and its legacy, Mackey said.
“The property is located in a compact local community and it has easy access off state Route 48,” he said. “Overall, it has been an active amusement park for many years. It is a really good, fun, and wholesome family park.”
Mackey added the park is a turnkey property outside of a couple of minor adjustments needed for inspection purposes.
“There is a routine spring cleaning that needs to be done in order to open the park and it takes about a month,” he said. “We expect a new owner would be able to fix those minor things, go through with inspections, and still open at the start of the park’s expected season.”
Some of these minor tweaks include making sure the zip line is thoroughly inspected, as well as minor repaving, Mackey said.
Efforts to find a new owner date back to last November, when real estate agents from the Pyramid Brokerage Company reached out to other park operators across the country.
“That period of November to January is typically (park operators’) time out. That is their vacation period,” Mackey said. “We got a lot of answering machines and email rejections. There wasn’t a lot of response for two months, but bottom line is we now have some very solid suitors.”
