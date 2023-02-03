MEXICO — Changes are coming to the Mexico Central School District.
By this time next year, three of its five schools will have new principals.
After spending 18 years in a variety of positions including special education teacher, James Busco plans to retire at the end of this school year. Busco has spent the past two years serving as principal of Mexico High School.
Peggy Scorzelli, who has been principal of Palermo Elementary School since 2007, also plans to retire at the end of this term.
And Kim Holliday, who has served as the principal of Mexico Middle School for over 17 years, plans to leave the district in January 2024.
It’s not typical for a school district to have three principal vacancies in the same year, according to Mexico CSD superintendent Donna Runner.
“It may happen in the life cycle of a district. While we will miss their expertise and historical knowledge, we will seek to hire new leaders to move us forward,” said Runner.
At least 300,000 of about 7 million teachers and other staff have left the profession since 2020, according to a Wall Street Journal report, but Runner said she is not worried about a dearth of candidates for the positions.
Runner said she is positive the search will yield dividends before classes resume in September.
“Fortunately, no, we have not had difficulty filling those positions as we have a lot of interest from people wanting to join our school family,” said Runner.
“Mexico Central School District has a great reputation, and we pride ourselves on offering an excellent program for our scholars and robust support for our staff.”
Mexico has been looking at internal and external candidates for the vacant principal positions, Runner said.
“We’ve had quite a bit of interest in the positions,” said Runner, “with people reaching out to me personally and through our application site.”
The three retiring principals declined comment.
“The ideal candidate should have the credentials required for the position and strengths in leadership, relationship building and communication,” said Runner. “The ability to listen deeply, process information and help the school family and community problem solve while supporting a dynamic, knowledgeable staff is vitally important.”
Principals who serve different age groups need to have different abilities, Runner said.
“I believe that the core skills I previously mentioned can cross over to the different levels in a district,” Runner said.
“With that said, I also would expect that the leader would have a different approach to working with students at different developmental levels as well as a different understanding of instruction at those different grades.”
