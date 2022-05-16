FULTON — Nathan Murray will be the new principal of G. Ray Bodley High School effective July 1.
Murray has lived in Fulton his entire life and was a student of the Fulton City School District, graduating from G. Ray Bodley High School. He has been employed with the school district since 2002, working in various roles.
Starting out as a teacher of general science, earth science and biology, Murray taught science for about 14 years and then transitioned into the role of instructional coach for about three years. He served as interim assistant principal for a year before becoming the coordinator of the Early College High School program and science department chair. Murray has also participated in the athletics department, serving as coach of the boys varsity soccer team. This year he went back to being an assistant principal, and will soon be moving up to principal.
Murray will replace current principal Donna Parkhurst, who has been in her role at the high school for 10 1/2 years and employed with the school district for 21 years. Murray said he wanted to become principal because he already thinks of G. Ray Bodley High School as his school.
“This is my school,” Murray said. “My daughter is coming here next year, my son is going to be coming here down the road. It’s my school, I graduated from here and it just makes sense.”
Murray is looking forward to the transition and learning how to be a principal.
“I look forward to the team that we’re going to be working with,” Murray said. “We have a lot of good systems in place because of Donna, so trying to build on those systems and just see how we can continue to grow.”
Teaching kids has been the most rewarding part of Murray’s career so far, as teaching has been the focus of all of his involvement in the school district.
“Everything I’ve done for the district is really around teaching kids,” Murray said. “You know, when you first become a teacher usually you get motivated by the ‘aha’ moments that you get. As my career has evolved, those ‘aha’ moments have moved more from the curricular ‘aha’ to bigger picture ‘ahas,’ I guess. What I mean by that is having students being able to figure out how to utilize self control, how to carry themselves differently, how to think more big picture is what I try to promote with student learning.”
Murray said that his vision for the high school is to be a place where people enjoy being.
“I want GRB to be a place where all kids, staff and families want to be,” Murray said.
