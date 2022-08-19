OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the third and final downtown block party of the year will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. along West First Street between Bridge Street and Mohawk Street. 

The luau-themed festival with live music will feature The Jess Novak Band headlining, along with Ben Wayne opening. Additional activities for families will include hula dance performances, free inflatable bouncy houses and character meet-and-greets. Businesses will once again be allowed to expand outdoor seating and serving areas into the street.

