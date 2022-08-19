OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the third and final downtown block party of the year will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. along West First Street between Bridge Street and Mohawk Street.
The luau-themed festival with live music will feature The Jess Novak Band headlining, along with Ben Wayne opening. Additional activities for families will include hula dance performances, free inflatable bouncy houses and character meet-and-greets. Businesses will once again be allowed to expand outdoor seating and serving areas into the street.
This downtown block party coincides with the kickoff to Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway. The third block party follows two successful events held earlier this year to bring people downtown to support small businesses, enjoy live music, and provide unique activities for Oswego families throughout the summer.
“The downtown block parties continue to be successful by supporting our downtown small businesses and giving residents different, fun things to do throughout the year,” Barlow said. “I thank the small businesses who participate and cooperate with our city events, and all our residents who patronize this events, and encourage folks to get out for one last night of summer fun on Sept. 2.”
Business owners along West First Street, residents and motorists should anticipate road closures and parking restrictions the day of the event and early the following morning.
For more information, contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-343-3795 or enroll in the city’s information text messaging system at https://oswegony.alertmedia.com/public
