OSWEGO — The normally placid business of the Oswego County Legislature briefly devolved last week into a series of dueling arguments over the chamber’s rules, complete with gavel slamming and shouting.
Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, was left fuming by the way she and Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, Jr. were treated. She said one personal attack, in particular, made her feel like she was in the Salem witch trials and had cemented her decision to run for a sixth term this year.
“Well, you know what, I was kind of on the fence, but I’m full tilt running for reelection now,” Schadt said. “This pushed me over the edge.”
She said she was incensed about comments made by Roy Reehil, R-Constantia.
“I had to get out of there,” Schadt said. “I was going to deck him.”
Her comments are striking because, in a chamber where Republicans outnumber Democrats 23-2, Schadt has kept a relatively low profile.
The longtime owner of a dog grooming and boarding business and a horse barn, Schadt, 66, was first elected in 2013. Democrats have long been the minority but at the time of her election, they controlled seven seats and benefited from a Republican who caucused with them. In the years since they’ve been marginalized as their numbers dwindled.
Schadt, herself a former minority leader, has maintained a more cordial relationship with her colleagues than the outspoken Castiglia, D-Fulton, who frequently chides Republicans on everything from wasteful spending to legislator pay raises. Fulton Republicans have made flipping Castiglia’s seat a priority.
The incident last week occurred toward the end of the legislature meeting, during the unfinished business portion. Castiglia said he had met with Chairman James Weatherup, Majority Leader Paul House and County Attorney Richard Mitchell and discussed the rules of the legislature.
Castiglia, who has occasionally been criticized by other legislators for making motions they say are out of order, said he wanted to follow the rules. But he argued that while the rules don’t allow legislators to make motions on the floor that seek a decision or a vote on a specific item, legislators can make motions to move items to committees or subcommittees.
With that, Castiglia made a motion for the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee or its subcommittee to redraw the district lines and reduce the number of legislators from 25 to 19. He asked for a roll call vote on the motion. Schadt quickly seconded the motion.
Reehil, said the motion was out of order, but Weatherup, R-Central Square, allowed the motion. The vote was 21 opposed, two in favor and an abstention by Reehil.
P-TECH SQUABBLE
Later, during the miscellaneous business portion of the meeting, Castiglia brought up the P-TECH program, which allows high school students to earn an associate degree and work for a local company after graduation. He pointed out that the legislature had voted for funding to support the program in the past.
“And I believe in the P-TECH program,” he said. “I think it is an excellent program.”
But he said that when students prepare to go to Onondaga Community College, if they haven’t had their COVID-19 vaccinations they are excluded from the program.
He then attempted to make a motion to ask the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee to ask the governor to waive the vaccine mandate for SUNY so students in the P-TECH program would not be excluded.
Weatherup asked for a second but Reehil spoke up and said Castiglia was out of order.
“You can’t legislate from the floor of the legislature; it has to go through committees,” Reehil said. “These are inappropriate.”
‘WHAT ARE THE RULES?’
Weatherup apparently changed his mind and said he agreed that the motion was out of order. He immediately slammed his gavel down and asked for a motion to enter executive session.
“What are the rules?” Castiglia shouted from his seat in the back of the chamber as he tried to appeal the decision. Weatherup ignored him and called a vote to enter executive session to discuss pending litigation.
After the legislature left executive session and voted on several last-minute resolutions, Reehil asked to speak during the public comment period reserved for issues of the day, which Weatherup allowed.
Reehil approached the podium and said he wanted to make the point that, according to the legislature’s rules, miscellaneous business and unfinished business are not a time to consider resolutions.
“If the minority leader wishes to make business on behalf of the legislature, he needs to take it to the appropriate committee or he can ask for the legislature to vote to become a committee of the whole,” he said.
He argued that sending something back to a committee is for a resolution that is already on the floor or a conversation that is ongoing. He said he abstained from one of the votes because it was out of order.
‘LET’S NOT GET PERSONAL”
“And if we allow this to happen at every meeting there’s going to be motion after motion after motion and we’re always going to get a second as long as we have a second Democrat on the floor, and it’s completely out of order,” Reehil said, motioning toward Schadt.
“Let’s not get personal,” Weatherup said, talking over Reehil. “Let’s keep it to the rules.”
“Yeah I have a problem with that,” Schadt said as Reehil finished speaking. “I have a serious problem with that.”
Weatherup cut her off and slammed his gavel down and said the meeting had been adjourned.
Schadt and Reehil appeared to exchange icy glances afterward before Schadt shouted that she wanted to speak with Mitchell, the county attorney, and turned and walked out.
In an interview, Reehil said he shouldn’t have made a partisan issue of the matter and sent an email to legislators apologizing for creating a commotion and clarifying his point.
“I shouldn’t have mentioned it as a Democrat or Republican issue,” he said. “This is a rule for all the legislators, and it’s a rule we should all abide by.”
‘... HIJACK THE MEETING’
He said he understood that because there are only two Democrats in the chamber they are trying to use motions to bring items to the floor but argued that just because the practice had sometimes happened in the past didn’t mean it should be allowed.
“The problem is if any legislator can create new business on the floor by a motion that’s not reduced to writing, they can do that over and over and highjack the meeting,” he said.
Castiglia said it was inappropriate for Reehil to attack Schadt for seconding his motions.
‘EVERYTHING IS SQUASHED’
His goal is not to obstruct legislature meetings, Castiglia said, but to bring forward issues that matter.
While in theory any legislator can ask to have an item considered by a committee and have it brought before the full legislature, Castiglia said in practice it is virtually impossible for the minority to do that.
“They want everybody to vote in lockstep; they don’t want anything controversial brought up ever,” Schadt said. “We can’t get any suggestions, any ideas — everything is squashed.”
Castiglia said that while he has been more vocal in the legislature than Schadt, many of the points he makes come from her suggestions. He also said that it would be a mistake to underestimate Schadt.
“She is gentle until she’s pushed too far,” he said. “And they pushed her too far this time.”
Weatherup did not return a phone message seeking comment.
