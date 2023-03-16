OSWEGO — The normally placid business of the Oswego County Legislature briefly devolved last week into a series of dueling arguments over the chamber’s rules, complete with gavel slamming and shouting.

Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, was left fuming by the way she and Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, Jr. were treated. She said one personal attack, in particular, made her feel like she was in the Salem witch trials and had cemented her decision to run for a sixth term this year.

