OSWEGO — The mother of two of the three juvenile suspects arrested Wednesday in connection with a “felony criminal mischief” complaint at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home says city and police officials have presented a one-sided story.
Rose Burnett, of Oswego, spoke with The Palladium-Times Friday. She did not deny her children’s involvement in the complaint made by a party affiliated with the funeral home, but accused the involved Oswego Police Department (OPD) officer of excessive use of force against one of her children.
Three suspects — ages 13, 14, and 14 — were accused by a party linked to the funeral home of damaging a fence Wednesday. The complainant followed the suspects to the corner of West Bridge Street and West Seventh Street, OPD officials said Thursday.
Burnett confirmed there have been multiple interactions between her children and the responding officer. She claims she has tried to file complaints about the officer’s conduct, but has been turned away from the police station.
Oswego Police Chief Cady confirmed to The Palladium-Times that a complaint form was submitted by Burnett the night of the incident, but said nothing about previous complaints that Burnett alleged.
As with all use of force complaints, Cady said, this entire incident will be reviewed internally.
“The investigative report and the internal review are all still pending regardless,” Cady said.
“Rather than relying on flimsily filmed cell phone footage shot at a distance, we have reviewed the body cam footage that clearly shows the juvenile attempting to punch a police officer,” Barlow said of the video found online. “The police officers’ actions were appropriate, charges have been filed accordingly, and I’m more than happy to release the body camera footage.”
Much like Barlow, Burnett has taken issue with how her children have been portrayed in the videos depicting the incident.
“My sons have had mental health problems,” she said. “I’m not making excuses for what they did, but when you’re this young it’s hard to get a proper diagnosis, so they can get the right help they need.”
Commenters on the social media post that contained video of her children’s arrest, she said, were unfair to the children.
“No one knows what goes on in my home,” she said. “No one knows my kids, or me, or my husband. They have been so quick to judge us, calling my kids scumbags and punks. It is messed up, and it messes with my kids’ heads.”
In footage released by OPD Thursday evening, the responding OPD officer is seen detaining two of the three suspects in handcuffs. The third suspect started to walk away and was verbally non-compliant, according to police. At that point, Burnett said, her son was calling her, asking if she could come pick them up from the scene.
Subsequently, police said, the officer attempted to stop the suspect at which time the suspect allegedly tried to punch the officer. The officer brought the male to the ground and handcuffed him, according to OPD officials.
“My son never tried to hit the (responding officer). (My son) pulled his arm away while being grabbed by the officer,” she said. “I don’t condone what my kids have done, but (Mayor Billy Barlow) and (OPD) are only interested in one-sided stories.”
OPD Chief Phil Cady said none of the juveniles suffered injuries. The three suspects will be issued appearance tickets directing them to Oswego County Family Court. The incident was also recorded by an uninvolved party perched close to the nearby Byrne Dairy and uploaded to social media.
“What my kids did was wrong but this cop slamming my son and making it so it was hard for him to breathe went too far,” Burnett said. “My oldest (the suspect who was taken to the ground by the OPD officer) was hurt the next day from the slam.”
Burnett claims her son won’t seek any medical attention following the incident.
“He was scared the hospital would call the police,” she said. “I told them they wouldn’t do that, but he refuses. He was scared to leave the house. He is scared to go to school. He keeps begging me to stay home.
Cady noted the department has had “multiple dealings with all three suspects,” and some are still pending, he said. Mayor Barlow added that there are allegedly 35 “interactions” between the three juveniles combined, and the Oswego Police Department, over the last year and a half. After Wednesday’s incident, “(all three juveniles) will be charged with felonies along with (one suspect being charged with) a resisting arrest charge for attempting to punch an Oswego police officer,” Barlow said.
