Theodore Irwin

Theodore Irwin, above, used his immense wealth to beenfit the city of Oswego and to acquire a personal library considered one of the finest in the United States.

 Painting owned by the Oswego County Historical Society

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 18th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

Theodore Irwin began his business career as a miller in Oswego City and died there a wealthy man. Born in Sodus on May 25, 1827, he was the eldest child of William Patten Irwin and Mehitable Hayward.

