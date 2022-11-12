Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 18th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Theodore Irwin began his business career as a miller in Oswego City and died there a wealthy man. Born in Sodus on May 25, 1827, he was the eldest child of William Patten Irwin and Mehitable Hayward.
According to the 1855 New York census, young Irwin arrived in Oswego in 1843. He lived with Sylvester Doolittle, a miller with whom he operated a successful flour mill.
Irwin was the epitome of the 19th century entrepreneur, investing in and running various companies in and around Oswego. On May 4, 1863, he was one of the incorporators of the Oswego Water Works and one of its first directors. He was a member of the Executive Committee for 20 years. In 1894, he was a director for the Oswego Gas Light Company, incorporated on March 23, 1852.
In 1864, Irwin entered upon a long relationship with George Beale Sloan in a company known as Irwin and Sloan. The men constructed the North Western Elevator located at the foot of West Schuyler Street. Destroyed and rebuilt in 1867, this facility could store 450,000 bushels of grain and was considered “one of the largest and finest” in existence. Irwin and Sloan became well known for their wholesale grain enterprise which “did an extensive business throughout Canada and the West for many years.” The two men sold the business in 1884.
Irwin and Sloan were among the founders of the Oswego Shade Cloth Factory, established in June 1872. This venture, described as a “pioneer concern,” was the first to introduce the material as a marketable item made entirely by machinery.
The railway system in New York state was gaining importance as a means of quickly transporting goods and people and many, including Irwin, invested in the industry. He was elected a director of the Oswego & Rome Railway Company on May 5, 1868. In May 1874, he was elected a director and president of the newly formed Rome Watertown & Ogdensburg Railroad, a consolidation of the Oswego and Rome Railway and the Lake Shore Railway. As an outgrowth of that venture, Irwin bought an interest in the National Railway Spring Company in 1881 and was elected president of the firm.
He took an interest in banking. In 1856, the Marine Bank of Oswego was organized Theodore Irwin among its first officers. The First National Bank was organized on Jan. 23, 1864, with Irwin on original board of directors and its first vice president. Three days later, on Jan. 26, 1864, the Second National Bank was organized. Irwin was a long time director and vice president.
Described as a “man of remarkable business ability,” he also served as the president of Standard Yarn Company, of which he was the largest stock holder. He was the vice president and treasurer for the Fitzgibbon Boiler Company.
Irwin also took an active interest in his community and it might be easier to list the organizations of which he was not a member rather than detail all with which he was associated. He was a member of the Democratic Party but never held a public office. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on March 14, 1850. He was a member of the Congregational Church, serving as trustee and member of the finance committee. He was one of the incorporators of the Home for the Homeless and served on the board of directors for many years. He served as a trustee for Syracuse University and was appointed to various committees. He was an original member of the Board of Trustees for the Oswego Normal School. He was also a member of the Fortnightly Club. In 1866, he was elected a member of the governing board of the Oswego Public Library and was still a trustee in 1894. He was a member of the Oswego Board of Trade, serving as president in 1874. He served as president of the local YMCA from its organization in 1889 until 1891.
Books were Irwin’s passion. He reportedly began buying books, manuscripts, as well as engravings and paintings, in 1853 at the age of 26. At one time his was deemed “the finest private library in this country.” A catalogue, published in 1887, listed 3,084 books, among them original Shakespeare folios. A private person, Irwin wrote to New York City bookseller Alfred Quaritch that he had “no desire to become celebrated as a collector.” Nevertheless, over the years his vast and varied collection left guests awestruck.
A visitor to the Irwin home in 1878 marveled: “Mr. Irwin has the means to gratify his tastes as an art and literary collector, and finds his pleasure and reward in bringing around him stores of books, engravings, paintings and ceramic treasures which are distributed over his handsome apartments in such beautiful arrangements that his library, halls and walls, are luminous with the works of genius and ancient and modern art. The number of books in his library is no guide to its value. It is rich in first editions of all the great masters of English literature.”
Among his collection of 83 Bibles was an original Gutenberg edition. In 1871, the Irwins traveled to Europe where Theodore saw that book in a second hand store and bought it for a “song.” Others included Tyndale’s Bible and Coverdale’s editions of the New Testament. He owned one of only two known Louis XV medals struck in 1758 to commemorate four French victories the previous year, including Montcalm’s defeat of the English at Oswego in August 1757. His manuscript collection included works by Vergil and Horace. Perhaps the most important and expensive was the Golden Gospels which Pope Leo X presented to King Henry VIII of England.
On March 6, 1846, Irwin married Louisa Ann Braman. They were the parents of Theodore Jr., a graduate of Union College and Harvard Medical School. They also adopted a nephew, Dudley Marvin Irwin. Louisa died on Dec. 15, 1900, after a long illness.
By 1900, Irwin had decided to sell part of his collection, reasoning that he was “too old to bear the weight of responsibility that those books entail.” Although he attempted to sell them anonymously, his identity was quickly revealed. According to contemporary accounts, many potential buyers wished to acquire individual items but Irwin was unwilling to have the collection divided. He ultimately sold it to bookseller George H. Richmond. J. P. Morgan, who had once visited the Irwin home and admired the holdings, eventually acquired the collection. Even so, when Irwin died, he still owned 4,000 books appraised at a value of $18,000.
Irwin died on Dec. 25, 1902 after a brief illness. His death was reported across the country but in Oswego it was particularly noticed. Article after article published in the local newspapers paid tribute to his financial acumen and his civic involvement. A tribute composed by the directors of the Second National Bank noted: “No citizen of Oswego ever responded more promptly or more generously to every proposition that had for its end the welfare of our city, and no citizen was more ready with money or effort to promote philanthropic or religious enterprises. His gifts were lavish and never bestowed grudgingly or hesitatingly because they were always gifts of conscience. Of his unspoken charities, a large volume could be written that would testify to his bounty, silently bestowed to relieve distress in all parts of our city in innumerable occasions. It may be said, indeed, that no one could be less ostentatious in dispensing benefactions than he.”
Theodore Irwin is buried next to Louisa in Riverside Cemetery.
