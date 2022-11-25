Oswego Tree Lighting 2021

The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held today in Don Hill Civic Plaza. Activities will begin at 3 p.m. and culminate with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.  

 File photo

OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m.

The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.

