OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m.
The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
The lighting of the Christmas tree will be at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.
Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown and a live ice sculpture carving demonstration.
Santa will meet kids inside city hall, and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn next to city hall.
Live entertainment during the streamed holiday special on stage will feature Creation Dance Studio in collaboration with the Oswego Players, the Oswego Homeschool Association Children’s Choir, and magician Chris Wiehl.
“Our annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is always a great event to get people into the holiday spirit following Thanksgiving,” Barlow said. “The daylong event really kicks off the holiday season and brings folks from all around our community into downtown Oswego.”
Oswego Tree Lighting
3-6 p.m. — Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Ice carving demonstration
5-6 p.m. — Holiday special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews
6 p.m. — Lighting of the Christmas tree
6:05 p.m. — Fireworks launched from the pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River featuring live music from Brig Juice Brass
For more information or details on the upcoming holiday events and activities, contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at amurphy@oswegony.org, 44 E. Bridge St., or 315-908-7479.
